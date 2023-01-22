Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Son Bronze Stole the Show As He Took Part in This Adorable Family Tradition

It’s no secret that Patrick and Brittany Mahomes always show off their Chiefs spirit whenever they can. When Patrick is gearing up for a game day, Brittany always finds a stylish way to show her support, oftentimes rocking the iconic Chiefs colors of yellow and red. Along with Brittany, she usually gets their daughter to join in on rocking the colors, making this an adorable and supportive family tradition. And now, their newborn son Patrick “Bronze” is the newest one to do the tradition!

On Jan 21, Brittany uploaded a super-cute photo of their son to her Instagram story, posting it with the caption reading, “We ready!!!!!” See the photo below:

As you can see in the Instagram story photo, Bronze is rocking the iconic red Chiefs color and honoring his papa by wearing a shirt with his father’s jersey number “15” on the back. He’s also wearing some gray sweatpants to keep himself warm and a red beanie with the word “Chief” written in black across it.

At less than two months old, and Bronze is already stealing the show as he joins in on this touching family tribute.

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school and have been so in love since! They married back on March 12, 2022, in a super lavish ceremony in Hawaii, and later honeymooned in St. Barts.

They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 1, and a newborn son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, who they welcomed on Nov 28, 2022.

