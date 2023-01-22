ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machias, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Detectives discover drugs after executing search warrant in Jamestown

Investigators probing narcotics uncovered a quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine after executing a search warrant at a location in the city of Jamestown Wednesday morning. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team made entry into the lower apartment at 616 East 7th Street shortly after 6 am, but found that the residence was vacant. Detectives conducted a search, locating the fentanyl, meth, along with cutting agents, packaging materials, scales and drug ledgers. The investigation is continuing, and charges are expected in the future. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Town of Ellicott Police Department, Jamestown Police Patrol Division, Dunkirk Police Department, Jamestown Police K-9, and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9, Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Springville Arson Suspect Arraigned in Court

A Springville woman who is accused of setting fire to an apartment complex in the village has been arraigned in court. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 36-year-old Sara Lilley was arraigned Wednesday morning in Springville Village Court on a Class B felony charge of 2nd-degree arson. Lilley, a resident of the Springbrook Apartments, allegedly set fire to the building on North Buffalo Street at about 10:30 PM Monday, causing damage to multiple units. No injuries were reported, but several residents were displaced. Lilley is scheduled to return to court on February 6th for a felony hearing and is being held without bail. She faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death

WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Jamestown men face charges after traffic stop in Jamestown

Police arrested two Jamestown men after a traffic stop on West Harrison Street near Forest Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Officers say they determined that the driver, 38-year-old Darryl Cavness was allegedly operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state early Monday morning. Police also arrested a passenger, 50-year-old Jonathan Barlow, after a search yielded a quantity of alprazolam pills and suboxone strips. Cavness was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 1st, circumvention of an interlock device, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Barlow was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Both were transported to the City Jail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Drives Drunk With One-Year-Old In His Backseat

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown resident is accused of driving while intoxicated with a one-year-old child as his backseat passenger. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Dale Goodridge for allegedly failing to keep right, having a suspended registration and a cracked windshield in the area of East Virginia Boulevard and May Street on the city’s southside Monday afternoon.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wutv29.com

Woman arrested in Springville arson fire that displaced 11

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. – A Springville woman is accused of setting her apartment on fire, causing the entire complex to burn down. The Erie County Sheriff says 36-year-old Sara Lilley is facing a second-degree arson charge. Neighbors at the Springbrook Apartments say Lilley was known to be troubled, but they...
SPRINGVILLE, NY
wesb.com

East Concord Man Arrested After Casino Fraud

An East Concord man was charged with fraud after an incident at the Seneca Allegany Casino Thursday. Salamanca Police charged 41-year-old Michael P. Hecht with felony forgery, felony criminal use of a credit card, felony identity theft, felony criminal possession of stolen property and felony grand larceny; petit larceny, third-degree identity theft and use of a credit card with intent to defraud.
EAST CONCORD, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Man Arrested on Warrant and Felony Drug Charges

A Salamanca man was charged with a felony after being arrested on a warrant Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Khristerpher M. Ellis on an outstanding warrant during a reported traffic stop. He was additionally charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; felony tampering with...
SALAMANCA, NY

