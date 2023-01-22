A Springville woman who is accused of setting fire to an apartment complex in the village has been arraigned in court. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 36-year-old Sara Lilley was arraigned Wednesday morning in Springville Village Court on a Class B felony charge of 2nd-degree arson. Lilley, a resident of the Springbrook Apartments, allegedly set fire to the building on North Buffalo Street at about 10:30 PM Monday, causing damage to multiple units. No injuries were reported, but several residents were displaced. Lilley is scheduled to return to court on February 6th for a felony hearing and is being held without bail. She faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

SPRINGVILLE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO