KSAT 12
Medical examiner working to identify man shot dead after allegedly firing at SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – Staff members at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office say it appears that a man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer Tuesday night was 50-years-old. However, they say they are still working to positively identify him. According to SAPD’s Police...
KSAT 12
Man shot in head after altercation at South Side Whataburger, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head after an altercation at a Whataburger ended in gunfire, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway and SW Loop 410. Police...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in exchange of gunfire in Motel 6 parking lot, Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department Street Crimes officer shot and killed a suspect at a motel on the city’s far West Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at a Motel 6 in...
KSAT 12
2nd person killed in West Bexar County shooting identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week. Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fatally striking pedestrian on East Side street and fleeing scene, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on the East Side last week. San Antonio police said Alvin Charles Bates, 43, hit Jon Abraham Ortega, 25, before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police release incident video of officers shooting man during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video provided by SAPD may have images that are not suitable for all ages. Viewer discretion is advised. The San Antonio Police Department has released a critical incident video in which two officers shot and wounded a man at a West Side Motel in early January.
Texas Teens Found Hiding In Dumpster After Chaotic Police Chase
Five teenagers were arrested.
KSAT 12
Driver faces possible DWI charge after crashing into mechanic, 6 other cars at auto shop, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a possible DWI charge after his BMW went through a fence and crashed into six other vehicles at an auto shop and a mechanic, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at S. Hackberry Street and...
KSAT 12
17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
KSAT 12
27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December. According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while...
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.
Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage while there was a carbon monoxide odor present. A family of six was discovered dead in their house, prompting police in Texas to look into a potential murder-suicide.
KTSA
Police: Argument leads to fatal shooting on San Antonio’s East Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 20’s. It happened just before 7 P.M. Sunday in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Officers say they arrived to find the victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot...
KTSA
Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of pistol-whipping ex, forcing her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, pistol-whipping her and then forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM. Ojoree Hebert, 28, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Dec. 20 on the North Side, booking records show.
KSAT 12
Drug-filled diapers found in traffic stop on South Side, BCSO says; 4 people arrested
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a drug bust including a woman who had heroin-filled diapers under her shirt. BCSO said the investigation started when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sunday at Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue on the South Side.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies man killed in East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an East Side shooting on Sunday evening. Brandon Lamar Caldwell, 20, was shot and killed just after 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Police say...
KSAT 12
What investigators found at Andre, Andreen McDonald’s home the day after she was reported missing
SAN ANTONIO – The day after the wife of an Air Force major was reported missing, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigators found evidence at the couple’s home that raised red flags. BCSO Deputy Richard Lozano testified on Day 3 of the murder trial of Andre McDonald, who...
KSAT 12
Two people hit by car while fighting in street, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people fighting in the middle of the street were hit by a car on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Culebra Road, not far from Benrus Drive and Callaghan Road.
KSAT 12
Wanted man with multiple felony convictions arrested again near Converse, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – A man with a lengthy criminal record and several active warrants was arrested late last week on multiple additional charges. David Gilbert, 43, was arrested Friday after someone called 911 to report seeing Gilbert in the 7000 block of Overview Place on the Northeast Side near Converse.
mycanyonlake.com
Car Crash on FM 2722 Kills Seven, Seriously Injures Juvenile Passenger
A head-on collision between a car and a pickup killed seven people Sunday on FM 2722 approximately a half-mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in New Braunfels. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Ford F-150 traveling west on FM 2722 veered into the eastbound lane and struck a black Chrysler Aspen traveling east on FM 2722.
