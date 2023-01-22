Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study offers first glimpse of how many suffer from previously unknown VEXAS syndrome
About 13,200 men and another 2,300 women in the United States over age 50 are estimated to have VEXAS syndrome, according to a new study. Long considered a mystery illness until its genetic basis was identified in 2020, the latest findings, led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, offer the first indication of how common the illness is domestically.
MedicalXpress
Inpatient blood draws are often performed during sleep hours, patient-care study finds
The sleep of hospitalized patients may be often interrupted due to non-urgent blood draws, a new Yale study has found. In an analysis of more than 5 million non-urgent blood draws collected at Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) from 2016 to 2019, a team of researchers found that a high proportion of them occurred during a three-hour window in the early morning.
MedicalXpress
Using running to escape everyday stresses may lead to exercise dependence instead of mental well-being
Recreational running offers a lot of physical and mental health benefits—but some people can develop exercise dependence, a form of addiction to physical activity which can cause health issues. Shockingly, signs of exercise dependence are common even in recreational runners. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology investigated whether the concept of escapism can help us understand the relationship between running, well-being, and exercise dependence.
MedicalXpress
New study shows increased cancer mortality in people with type 2 diabetes
New research published in Diabetologia shows that cancer mortality in people with type 2 diabetes is substantially higher than in the general population, by 18% for all cancers combined, 9% for breast cancer and 2.4 times for colorectal cancer. Cancer mortality in people with diabetes was also around double that in the general population for diabetes-related cancers including liver (both sexes), pancreatic (both sexes) and endometrial (women only) cancers.
MedicalXpress
Dietary nitrate—found in beetroot juice—significantly increases muscle force during exercise
A new study has found that consuming dietary nitrate—the active molecule in beetroot juice—significantly increased muscle force while exercising. While it is known that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, both boosting endurance and enhancing high-intensity exercise, researchers still have much to learn about why this effect occurs, and how our bodies convert dietary nitrate that we ingest into the nitric oxide that can be used by our cells.
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
MedicalXpress
Hypertension drug could be repurposed to delay aging, study finds
Researchers have found that the drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. Published in Aging Cell, the findings show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension, at young and older ages increases lifespan and improves health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. They also demonstrate...
MedicalXpress
Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...
MedicalXpress
New research detects potential hidden cause of dementia
A new Cedars-Sinai study suggests that some patients diagnosed with behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD)—an incurable condition that robs patients of the ability to control their behavior and cope with daily living—may instead have a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which is often treatable. Researchers say these findings, published in the...
MedicalXpress
Both high- and low-dose exercise therapy found to be beneficial for knee osteoarthritis
Researchers from Karolinska Institutet have compared high dose exercise therapy versus low dose in patients with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. The study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine show that both groups had similar results. However, high dose exercise therapy provided superior outcomes related to function in sports and recreation in the short term, with results subsiding after six months.
MedicalXpress
Study comparing early interventions for sepsis shows patients have identical outcomes
Vanderbilt University Medical Center had a leading role in a large national study designed to compare two early interventions in the treatment of patients with sepsis, the body's severe response to an uncontrolled infection. Sepsis can cause dangerously low blood pressure, which is typically treated with intravenous (IV) fluids and/or...
MedicalXpress
How long can a healthy human live?
The death of the world's oldest person at the age of 118 has reignited a debate that has divided scientists for centuries: is there a limit on how long a healthy human can live?. After French nun Lucile Randon died last week, Spanish great-grandmother Maria Branyas Morera, 115, has assumed...
MedicalXpress
How cancer cells die: Scientists explore new pathways of pyroptosis, killer kin of apoptosis
For anyone who has taken Biology 101, the concept of apoptosis—programmed cell death—is taught early in the course. You can't understand the life cycle of a cell without learning how they die. What's usually not taught in Bio 101 is another way that cells die, a process called...
MedicalXpress
Multiple artery blockage patients fare better and live longer with coronary artery bypass surgery than with stenting
A study of more than 100,000 patients has revealed that, for patients with blockages in multiple arteries, those who opt for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) are less likely to die from their condition, less likely to need additional surgery, and less likely to have a heart attack than patients who choose to undergo a stent procedure.
MedicalXpress
Do certain jobs increase a woman's risk of pregnancy loss?
2019 information on more than 1.8 million employed and non-employed pregnant women in South Korea, certain occupations were linked with higher risks of miscarriage and stillbirth. For the study, which is published in the Journal of Occupational Health, investigators calculated risks for three adverse outcomes: early abortive outcomes (miscarriage, ectopic...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests a way to re-energize tired T cells when treating cancer, viral infections
A new study by researchers at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC—James) suggests a way to re-energize critical killer immune cells that have become exhausted when fighting cancer or chronic viral infections. Immune cells called CD8...
MedicalXpress
Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
MedicalXpress
A healthy mind: How exercise can improve your mental wellness
As Toronto experiences a particularly gloomy January, many may be wondering what they can do to give their mental wellness a boost. Catherine Sabiston, a professor in the University of Toronto's Faculty of Kinesiology & Physical Education (KPE), says physical exercise is one potentially important strategy. "If people can engage...
MedicalXpress
Female cancer survivors experience accelerated declines in physical function
Female survivors of cancer experience accelerated declines in physical function after diagnosis versus matched controls, according to a study published online Jan. 19 in JAMA Oncology. Elizabeth M. Cespedes Feliciano, Sc.D., from Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, and colleagues examined trajectories of physical function a decade before and after...
