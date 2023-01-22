ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL secures $1,250 offer for NFL Sunday

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCweR_0kNLHMa600

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL unlocks a $1,250 first bet “on Caesars” for all new users. If you’re in Ohio, you can get the same offer but up to $1,500, with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUS1BET .

Caesars Sportsbook promo code

New Caesars Sportsbook bettors elsewhere can get up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses when they register with the promo code NPBONUSFULL . This is one of the best offers around, as it is $250 more than you would typically find at other online sportsbooks.

How does this offer work? Make your first bet at Caesars and if it loses, you’ll be refunded in bet credits (aka free bets), up to $1,250.

So if you put $200 on this NFL teaser we detail below, you’ll profit about $180 if it wins. You’ll then have $380 in your account that’s real cash — this promo has effectively ended. If that first bet loses, you’ll bet $200 in bet credits back.

You then must use the bet credits on any wager and turn them into cash. But you don’t keep the bet credit amount. So if you put $50 in credits on the Bills -5.5 and it wins, you’ll profit about $45 but don’t keep the $50 in credits.

Back this team to win Super Bowl 57

While this has become a quarterback league, the team with the most value to win Super Bowl 57 is currently led by the most overlooked player in last year’s draft.

The San Francisco 49ers have everything it takes to win it all. They have the league’s best defense that is capable of shutting down offenses, elite offensive weapons like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, and a very underrated quarterback.

Brock Purdy has done nothing but succeed in his seven starts in the NFL. He has yet to lose and is coming off his best performance yet against Seattle.

Back the 49ers and Mr. Irrelevant take home the Lombardi Trophy. You can get them at +380 on Caesars Sportsbook.

How to use your Caesars new customer offer
  1. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app.
  2. Sign up and register your account with promo code NPBONUSFULL in most states or NPBONUS1BET if you’re in Ohio
  3. Deposit into your account.
  4. Place your first bet on any side, total, or prop up to $1,250 or $1,500, depending on your state.
  5. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  6. If your bet loses, your wager will be returned in free bets to your account within 72 hours.
  7. The free bets must be used within seven days of being awarded, or they will expire.
Caesars profit boosts

New and existing players. 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply..

If you’re looking to pad your bankroll, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars offers loads of daily profit boosts. They come in all shapes and sizes, as they could be increasing the odds on straight bets, or boosting same-game parlays, or even giving you extra value with a three-team parlay on the day’s biggest favorites.

However you like to bet, Caesars has you covered. So be sure to check out all the boosts they have to offer.

For Ohio bettors: OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

NFL conference championship betting trends, angles, odds for final 4 teams

With just a few days left until the NFL conference championship round kicks off, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about each matchup – including the most compelling betting trends for the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals. This Sunday, Ohio sports betting will be in full swing, and state sportsbooks will no doubt be taking a deluge of bets on the Bengals. Here are a few notable trends heading into this weekend’s championship games (with odds courtesy of BetMGM) and what they could mean for each team on Sunday: Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers, 3 p.m. Eastern The Eagles are...
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
New York Post

Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet

Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
New York Post

49ers say Charles Omenihu will play in NFC Championship despite domestic violence arrest

The 49ers plan to have Charles Omenihu for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, despite his Monday arrest on a suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence charge. “We’re letting the legal process take care of itself, so if he’s healthy, he’ll play this week,” San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan told media on Wednesday. “We’ve looked into it the last 48 hours, not only himself but other people. We don’t feel we should kick him off our team at this time.” The defensive end was released on bail Monday night after a police responded to an incident at his home in the Santana...
SAN JOSE, CA
New York Post

‘Uber Eats’ food delivery interrupts Loyola Chicago-Duquesne game

Neither rain, sleet or snow or a college basketball game in progress will stop a food delivery from being made. While play was going on during the second half of Wednesday’s Loyola Chicago Ramblers-Duquesne Dukes game, a delivery person walked onto the court with a bag of fast food, getting very close to a player who was set up on the 3-point line. Play was momentarily stopped with 16:10 remaining and Loyola Chicago holding a 40-37 lead while the situation was being digested. The shocked ESPN+ broadcast crew was left with a bevy of questions. “Who’s he delivering it to?” they shouted. “The ref!?” The announcers speculated it was an Uber Eats delivery person delivering some McDonalds to referee Phillip Austin, adding that the highlight shows “will have a blast” with this story. According to Abby Schnable of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the fan who actually ordered the food was later shown on the video board. “Craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot said. “Guy had a job to do. He did his job well.” For the appetizer portion of this story, Duquesne (14-17, 4-4 Atlantic 10) scored a 72-58 win over Loyola/Chicago (7-13, 1-7).
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is no underdog in showdown with Joe Burrow

There have been few times when Patrick Mahomes, in what has been an almost flawless 92-game football career, has faced a quandary like this. There was no NFL learning curve for him. He threw 50 touchdown passes his first full season as a starter, in 2018. He is 64-16 as a regular-season quarterback.  He has played 12 playoff games.  Ten of those 12 games — all but the two Super Bowls in which he has played — have been held in the comfortable sea of red of Arrowhead Stadium. Think about that. Think about just how dominant his Chiefs teams have been....
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy