Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL secures $1,250 offer for NFL Sunday

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL unlocks a $1,250 first bet “on Caesars” for all new users. If you’re in Ohio, you can get the same offer but up to $1,500, with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUS1BET .

New Caesars Sportsbook bettors elsewhere can get up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses when they register with the promo code NPBONUSFULL . This is one of the best offers around, as it is $250 more than you would typically find at other online sportsbooks.

How does this offer work? Make your first bet at Caesars and if it loses, you’ll be refunded in bet credits (aka free bets), up to $1,250.

So if you put $200 on this NFL teaser we detail below, you’ll profit about $180 if it wins. You’ll then have $380 in your account that’s real cash — this promo has effectively ended. If that first bet loses, you’ll bet $200 in bet credits back.

You then must use the bet credits on any wager and turn them into cash. But you don’t keep the bet credit amount. So if you put $50 in credits on the Bills -5.5 and it wins, you’ll profit about $45 but don’t keep the $50 in credits.

While this has become a quarterback league, the team with the most value to win Super Bowl 57 is currently led by the most overlooked player in last year’s draft.

The San Francisco 49ers have everything it takes to win it all. They have the league’s best defense that is capable of shutting down offenses, elite offensive weapons like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, and a very underrated quarterback.

Brock Purdy has done nothing but succeed in his seven starts in the NFL. He has yet to lose and is coming off his best performance yet against Seattle.

Back the 49ers and Mr. Irrelevant take home the Lombardi Trophy. You can get them at +380 on Caesars Sportsbook.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Sign up and register your account with promo code NPBONUSFULL in most states or NPBONUS1BET if you’re in Ohio Deposit into your account. Place your first bet on any side, total, or prop up to $1,250 or $1,500, depending on your state. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your bet loses, your wager will be returned in free bets to your account within 72 hours. The free bets must be used within seven days of being awarded, or they will expire.

New and existing players. 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply..

If you’re looking to pad your bankroll, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars offers loads of daily profit boosts. They come in all shapes and sizes, as they could be increasing the odds on straight bets, or boosting same-game parlays, or even giving you extra value with a three-team parlay on the day’s biggest favorites.

However you like to bet, Caesars has you covered. So be sure to check out all the boosts they have to offer.

For Ohio bettors: OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.