Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
abovethelaw.com
'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
White House tells House Republicans probing Biden documents that it will cooperate with 'legitimate oversight'
WASHINGTON — The White House Counsel's Office said it is reviewing recent requests from a GOP committee chair related to President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents and signaled it plans to cooperate to an extent. In a letter sent to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and...
Jan. 6 rioter who put his feet on desk in Pelosi’s office is convicted on all counts
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man who was photographed during the Jan. 6 riot with his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was found guilty on all counts Monday after brief jury deliberations. Richard Barnett faced eight charges stemming from the insurrection in 2021, including...
Extreme Israeli group takes root in US with fundraising bid
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli group raising funds for Jewish extremists convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes is collecting tax-exempt donations from Americans, according to findings by The Associated Press and the Israeli investigative platform Shomrim. The records in the case suggest that Israel’s...
Ex-FBI official arrested for alleged money laundering, violating Russia sanctions, taking money from former foreign agent
Federal prosecutors say the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York office laundered money, violated sanctions against Russia while working with a Russian oligarch and while still at the FBI took hundreds of thousands of dollars from a foreign national and former foreign intelligence official. Charles McGonigal,...
Debt ceiling fight threatens to deepen divide between GOP and corporate America
WASHINGTON — Corporate America’s warnings of a financial catastrophe if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling are falling on deaf ears among key congressional Republicans who find themselves increasingly at odds with the party's longtime allies. Republicans, who for decades closely aligned with the business community, have...
Senators vent frustration after top intel official refuses to brief on Biden and Trump classified docs
WASHINGTON — Senators in both parties voiced frustration after they left a closed-door briefing Wednesday with National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, who declined to show them copies of the classified documents discovered at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and Joe Biden’s office and Delaware home. Haines also refused...
Pope Francis says homosexuality is a sin but not a crime and criticizes 'unjust' anti-gay laws
Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church. “Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during an interview Tuesday with The...
Sending tanks to Ukraine could ‘reshape’ the battlefield: Fmr. NATO commander
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, retired General Philip Breedlove responds to the White House’s plan to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine.Jan. 25, 2023.
McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if Ethics Committee finds he broke the law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that while he stands by Rep. George Santos, the freshman congressman from New York would be removed from office if the Ethics Committee finds he broke the law after he admitted fabricating parts of his background. McCarthy was pressed at a news conference about...
Mike Pompeo criticizes journalist Jamal Khashoggi as an 'activist' who received too much media sympathy
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sharply criticizes murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in his new book, questioning his journalism credentials and lambasting what he calls the media’s sympathetic coverage of his brutal killing in Saudi Arabia. “He didn’t deserve to die, but we need to be clear...
Germany approves sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine
In an address to Germany’s parliament, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Berlin will send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling on European allies and the U.S. to provide weapons to Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.Jan. 25, 2023.
U.S. and Israel launch a massive joint military exercise to send a message to Iran and others
The United States and Israel began a massive joint military exercise in Israel on Monday to show adversaries like Iran that Washington is not too distracted by the war in Ukraine and the threat from China to mobilize a large military force, a senior defense official said. Juniper Oak 23...
Supreme Court finally issues first ruling of term
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday belatedly issued the first ruling of its nine-month term that started in October, more than a month behind its normal schedule. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the court's first opinion, with the justices ruling unanimously against Navy veteran Adolfo Arellano in a technical dispute over disability benefits. The court dismissed a second case concerning the scope of attorney-client privilege without issuing a written ruling.
Biden announces U.S. sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
President Biden announced that the United States is preparing to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of his administration's continued support for the country's defense, calling them "the most capable tanks in the world."Jan. 25, 2023.
