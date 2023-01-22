ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

BetMGM Promo Code NPBONUS50: Grab bet insurance up to $1,000 for Bengals vs. Bills

 3 days ago

New York Post readers can get their hands on a first bet insurance up to $1,000 and a $50 bonus after their first bet with BetMGM. Just apply the bonus code NPBONUS50 when signing up for BetMGM so you can take advantage of the sweet offer before the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s divisional round game.

Ohio sports betting is also live and sports bettors in the Buckeye State can get a $1,000 first bet insurance on BetMGM with the bonus code NPBONUS . Click the button below for more information.

The new customer offer from BetMGM allows new users to get a first bet insurance up to $1,000 and a $50 bonus after their first bet. Use the bonus code NPBONUS50 to get the offer before the Bengals battle the Bills this afternoon in Buffalo.

BetMGM’s offer is among the best on the market, and it’s a great opportunity to enter the sports betting world.

Bengals vs. Bills pick

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs continues into Sunday with a great matchup against teams that came into the season with high expectations.

The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals to determine who goes on to the AFC Championship Game. Buffalo comes in after a 13-3 regular season and Cincinnati enters after going 12-4 and winning the AFC North. This will be the first matchup between these teams since their game was canceled because of the Damar Hamlin injury.

BetMGM lists the Bills as 4.5-point favorites and that feels just a bit too high. Buffalo deserves to be the favorite, but the spread is big enough to allow the Bengals to lose close and still cover.

Plus, why should we trust Josh Allen to have a clean game? He had three turnovers in the Bills’ win over Miami that basically kept the Dolphins in the game and has had turnover issues all year. An unwise interception or fumble could give Cincinnati that extra possession it needs to cover.

Whether you think Buffalo is going to win or not, expect it to be a close game and take the Bengals on BetMGM with bonus code NPBONUS50 .

Bengals vs. Bills pick: Bengals +4.5

What is the BetMGM bonus code?
BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS50 BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1K First Bet Insurance & $50 Bonus after your first bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
How to use your BetMGM bonus code
  1. Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Register your details and read the T&Cs.
  3. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS50 or NPBONUS in Ohio.
  4. Make your first deposit up to $1,000.
  5. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance.
  6. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours.
  7. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.
For Ohio: 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER .

