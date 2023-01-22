Read full article on original website
Confess, Fletch Director Greg Mottola Is Penning A Sequel (Despite Not Having A Proper Greenlight)
Filmmaker Greg Mottola is a director that has worn many hats when it comes to fashioning unique brands of comedy in his movies. In "The Daytrippers," his debut film from 1996, his screenplay was both biting and insightful; 2007's raunchy "Superbad" was a great callback to the teen films of the early '80s, whereas 2009's painfully underrated "Adventureland" blended lighthearted humor with nostalgia to become one of the best summer movies ever. Mottola turned his attention to another comic franchise from the past with 2022's "Confess, Fletch" featuring Jon Hamm in the lead role once occupied by Chevy Chase.
It Sounds Like That Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Isn't Happening After All
Ever since news broke in June that Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner was going to fill the role of Madonna in a movie biopic directed by the Material Girl herself, the Internet has been squirming in anticipation. Though the project was announced in 2020, the film continued to undergo production developments — with multiple writers, including Madonna herself, providing passes at the script. When Garner won the role of the pop icon over fellow young actors like Florence Pugh and "Euphoria" star Alexa Demie, it seemed like the project was finally taking off.
The 2023 Oscars Best Director Nominees - Who Will Win & Who Should Win
The 2023 Oscar nominations are finally here with plenty of snubs and surprises to leave even casual viewers' heads spinning. From the legendary Angela Basset's first acting nomination for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the overwhelming support for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the official announcement was jam-packed with exciting historical moments for cinema. On March 12, Hollywood stars will glisten the red carpet for the prestigious honor of accepting the coveted award, but who will be taking home the gold?
Willow's Christian Slater Recalls Val Kilmer's Brilliance When They Worked Together In True Romance - Exclusive
Prolific actor Christian Slater has no doubt led a charmed life in showbiz, stacking up more than 130 acting credits in film and television since he kicked off his screen career in 1980. In particular, 1988 was a big year for Slater, with starring roles in the historical biopic "Tucker: The Man and His Dream" opposite Jeff Bridges, as well as the crime comedy "Heathers" alongside Winona Ryder and Shannen Doherty.
The Inside Story On The 60 Minutes Story That Became An Oscar Nominated Film
"60 Minutes" has broadcast countless important stories in its 55 seasons, from the 1968 Presidential campaigns of Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey in its first episode in the fall of 1968 to its coverage of the war between Russia and Ukraine last year. But one segment from the February 4, 1996 episode of "60 Minutes" (available on YouTube) grew into a feature film starring Al Pacino and Russell Crowe that went on to earn seven Oscar nominations in 1999, including one for Best Picture and one for Crowe as best actor.
Salem's Lot Star Lance Kerwin Dies At 62
Lance Kerwin, after landing his breakthrough roles as James Hunter in the television series "James at 15" in 1977 and as Mark Petrie in the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," continued to appear in feature films, TV series, and made-for-TV movies well into the '80s and early 90s. His dozens of credits included "A Killer in the Family," "Enemy Mine," "Murder, She Wrote," and "FBI: The Untold Stories." One of his final roles came in the form of the 1995 feature film "Outbreak," which reunited him with "Enemy Mine" director Wolfgang Petersen. Most recently, in 2022, he appeared in "The Wind & The Reckoning," a film about Hawaii's 1893 Koolau Rebellion that starred Jason Scott Lee. Kerwin had also been popular at horror conventions in his later years, signing autographs for fans of his "Salem's Lot" role.
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
Emma Roberts Could Hardly Function Around Stevie Nicks While On The Set Of American Horror Story
Like everyone else in the famous repertory cast, Emma Roberts has become one of the many familiar faces of "American Horror Story." It all started with the series' third season, "Coven," in which she played the spoiled and self-centered starlet-turned-witch Madison Montgomery. Since then, she's appeared in four subsequent seasons, including reprising the role of Madison for "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." By her own account, Ryan Murphy's most storied creation changed her career and her life. Of course, by the time "Coven" came around, Roberts had already established herself as a successful actor through everything from Nickelodeon kid shows like "Unfabulous" and more adult fare like "Scream 4."
ETOnline.com
Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Him Flashing Her
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
Gerard Butler Accidentally Put Hilary Swank In The Hospital While Filming P.S. I Love You
Ah, love. One of the greatest emotions human beings can experience. When an individual is in love, little words and gestures can make a world of difference. These small moments often paint a relationship in vibrant colors of memory. Of course, when one is truly in love, it is always a struggle to be away or removed from the target of their affection, and this becomes even more tragic when lovers are separated by the icy embrace of death. The well-loved film "P.S. I Love You" shows just how much of a struggle getting over the loss of a loved one can be, but at least there is often times a light at the end of the tunnel...and sometimes that tunnel is in Ireland.
Not Everyone Is Happy About Andrea Riseborough's Hard-Won Oscar Nomination
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards are in, and a lot of the expected shoo-ins have confirmed their season-long favoritism — from acclaimed prestige dramas like "Tár" and "The Fabelmans" to tech category juggernauts like "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick," with "Everything Everywhere All at Once" unsurprisingly leading the pack at 11 total nominations. In the ever-buzzy Best Actress category, things shook out more or less as expected: odds-on favorites Cate Blanchett (for "Tár") and Michelle Yeoh (for "EEAAO") will, indeed, go head-to-head for the big trophy. Meanwhile, Ana de Armas has proven that the strength of her acting in "Blonde" could overcome even the film's very mixed reception, and Universal Pictures' controversial decision to campaign Michelle Williams as a leading actress for "The Fabelmans" has paid off with another nod for one of the most gifted American actors working.
Kate Winslet Describes Avatar's Film Capture Process As 'The Purest Form Of Acting'
It appears there's no stopping the mighty wave created by "Avatar: The Way of Water." Much like its 2009 box-office-shattering predecessor, director James Cameron once again proved why he's the king of the world. As of now, the "Avatar" sequel is the sixth film in history to cross the $2 billion mark (via Deadline). And earlier this week, Cameron, Disney, and all involved got an even bigger gift when the film earned four Oscar nominations, including a nod for best picture.
HBO's The Wire: Inside The World Of One Of TV's Greatest Dramas Of All Time
If you like "The Wire," chances are you love "The Wire." The seminal 2002 HBO series, part of a cohort of influential shows that includes "The Sopranos," "Six Feet Under," and "Deadwood," doesn't have fans so much as it has defenders and evangelists. They will say that it is just as bleakly funny and emotionally devastating as "The Sopranos," and just as poetic in its own way as "Deadwood," and they are correct. Still, the show has never quite shaken the reputation that it's the Peak TV version of eating your vegetables: something you're supposed to do because it's important rather than something you want to do because it's fun.
Blue's Clues' Steve Burns Made His Professional Acting Debut On Law & Order
It's often jarring when favorite childhood stars take on serious roles. Just look at Hilary Duff, the innocent face of "Lizzie McGuire," who appears on "Law & Order: SVU" as a party-girl mother accused of causing her infant's demise. Lizzie could never do such a thing, right?. Someone else that...
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Sam Worthington Almost Killed A Poodle While Preparing To Play Jake Sully In Avatar
In a world where "Avatar" has had over a decade to permeate pop culture, it's hard to imagine what a daunting task it must have been for James Cameron to build this world from the ground up. Having had the idea of throwing all his favorite sci-fi novels on a different planet even before helming "Titanic" (via Entertainment Weekly), Cameron developed practically every last aspect of "Avatar" from its creatures to its plant life with an attention to detail that few filmmakers had ever done before on such a scale. And it worked. The director's vision shone through, as "Avatar" went on to become the first film to earn $2 billion worldwide (via Collider) — it's currently sitting at $2.92 billion (via Box Office Mojo) — while setting a new precedent for 3D and motion capture film technology (via Variety).
Whatever Happened To Wayne Unser From Sons Of Anarchy?
As the longtime chief of police in Charming, Wayne Unser is one of SAMCRO's biggest allies on FX's "Sons of Anarchy." A corrupt cop, Unser looks the other way on the motorcycle club's activities despite his misgivings. The veteran chief believes the club helps keep Charming safe from drugs or gentrification, though he also knows the police department isn't respected as a result.
Drew Barrymore Impresses Allison Williams By Recreating Some Of M3GAN's Famous Moves
Like, oh, several dozen other murder-bot mimics around the world, Drew Barrymore took a turn cosplaying as the killer-droid from "M3GAN" and replicating the deadly doll's viral dance moves during a recent episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." Witnessing Barrymore's eerily robotic display was none other than Allison Williams, who plays Gemma in the meme-turned-box office hit that recently rocketed past the $100 million mark at the box office (via Box Office Mojo).
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Poker Face Before
Following the success of "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," director Rian Johnson is bringing fans a brand new series that feels refreshingly familiar. "Poker Face" stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a living, breathing lie detector test. Speaking with The New York Times, Lyonne and Johnson described the influences behind the series, including "Magnum P.I." and "Murder, She Wrote." Its vintage vibe, mixed with Johnson's snappy style, is sure to be a winning combination.
James Gunn Is Still Crushing Souls Over That Undiscovered Guardians Of The Galaxy Easter Egg
James Gunn's name has popped up in the news cycle a lot as of late, thanks primarily to his work at DC Studios. He and Peter Safran are hard at work overhauling the DC film and television slate at Warner Bros. Discovery, leaving fans with mixed feelings as they send the DC Universe in a new direction. At the same time, Gunn still has ties to Marvel Studios as well, with "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" hitting Disney+ in November 2022 and the long-awaited "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" set to arrive in May 2023.
