Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
capeandislands.org
Goodbye, one-way streets. This city planner is redrawing Hyannis
HYANNIS—It can be tough to get around here, whether on foot or by car. Among the solutions: Get rid of one-way streets and bring back two-way travel. An overhaul is headed to Main Street and nearby roads and intersections over the next two years, as the town of Barnstable works to make travel safer for walkers, bicyclists, and drivers.
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives
The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
Police find body of missing W. Yarmouth man Edward Gomes in water at rec. area
On Monday afternoon, Yarmouth police located the body of a missing Yarmouth man in the waters of Sandy Pond, hours after he was last seen. Around 4 p.m., the Yarmouth police said they received a report of an overdue party. Family members told the police that Eduardo C. Gomes, of West Yarmouth, was last seen around 1 a.m. and that Gomes had not returned home.
capecod.com
Fire breaks out at house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Yarmouth shortly before 4:30 PM Sunday. Crews arriving at 129 Driftwood Lane found smoke showing from the roof line. Mutual aid from several towns was called to the scene and to cover the Yarmouth fire stations. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
capecod.com
Rollover crash seriously injures driver, stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A rollover crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened just before 4 PM just past Route 137 (Exit 85). One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Route 6 westbound reopened about 6 PM.
Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
Popular Somerset Catering Company is Expanding to New Spot on GAR Highway
When one door closes, another one opens. After noticing a sought-after seafood spot in Somerset had closed, the owner of a popular catering business decided to capitalize and make it his permanent home. Eric Thomas is thrilled to bring Bearded Chicken to even more people on the SouthCoast, expand his...
MassLive.com
Massachusetts has one of the best romantic getaways in US, according to Architectural Digest
Escape into a fairytale this Valentine’s Day at one of the most romantic getaways in the U.S. Architectural Digest released a list of seven of the best romantic getaways in the U.S., including one in Massachusetts. Wequassett Resort in Cape Cod is said to have all the things the...
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Dorchester store sold 3 winning $20,000 Keno tickets
The third time was definitely the charm for one Massachusetts State Lottery retailer on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when it sold three winning $20,000 Keno tickets. The American Veteran James J. Rice Post 28 in Dorchester sold each of the three winning $20,000 Keno tickets. Keno is a drawing game where...
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
whdh.com
Snow pushes eastward as rain flips to flakes across Mass., dumping half-a-foot of snow in parts of state and NH
BOSTON (WHDH) - A messy evening commute is on the horizon for many as snow falling across Massachusetts continues to head east, with cold temperatures turning rain into flakes and sleet. The storm that has already left up to 4″ in northern Worcester County and 7-8″ in parts of southern...
capecod.com
Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into rear of tractor-trailer in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Just after 11 AM Monday, a vehicle appeared to have run into the back of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of High School Road Ext. and North Street in Hyannis. The Hyannis FD issued a trauma alert for the driver of the SUV. High School Road Ext. was closed until the scene was cleared Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Harbor Seal at Woods Hole Science Aquarium Dies
FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Science Aquarium shared an update that one of the facility’s two harbor seals died yesterday. Kitt, a young female seal, was found dead in her enclosure on Monday morning. The aquarium said in a press release there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Mega Millions: Here’s who won $1M in Mass. during the $1.1B drawing
Even though they didn’t hit the $1.1 billion jackpot, one Bay Stater still brought home some cash from the Jan. 10 Mega Millions jackpot drawing, matching the first five numbers on their ticket to win $1 million. This Massachusetts resident is named Davena Allen, and she lives in Dorchester....
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0