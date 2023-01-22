ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

NECN

Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA
capeandislands.org

Goodbye, one-way streets. This city planner is redrawing Hyannis

HYANNIS—It can be tough to get around here, whether on foot or by car. Among the solutions: Get rid of one-way streets and bring back two-way travel. An overhaul is headed to Main Street and nearby roads and intersections over the next two years, as the town of Barnstable works to make travel safer for walkers, bicyclists, and drivers.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives

The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Fire breaks out at house in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Yarmouth shortly before 4:30 PM Sunday. Crews arriving at 129 Driftwood Lane found smoke showing from the roof line. Mutual aid from several towns was called to the scene and to cover the Yarmouth fire stations. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
YARMOUTH, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Rollover crash seriously injures driver, stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A rollover crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened just before 4 PM just past Route 137 (Exit 85). One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Route 6 westbound reopened about 6 PM.
HARWICH, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office

SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement.  The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open. 
DEERFIELD, MA
capecod.com

Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into rear of tractor-trailer in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Just after 11 AM Monday, a vehicle appeared to have run into the back of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of High School Road Ext. and North Street in Hyannis. The Hyannis FD issued a trauma alert for the driver of the SUV. High School Road Ext. was closed until the scene was cleared Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Harbor Seal at Woods Hole Science Aquarium Dies

FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Science Aquarium shared an update that one of the facility’s two harbor seals died yesterday. Kitt, a young female seal, was found dead in her enclosure on Monday morning. The aquarium said in a press release there were no obvious signs of trauma.
FALMOUTH, MA
