New Jersey Man Arrested For Claiming To Have A "Bomb In The Bag" At PBIA
A New Jersey man is facing charges in a bomb scare at Palm Beach International Airport last night. Concourse C had to be evacuated after passengers boarding a Frontier Airlines flight bound for Philadelphia said they heard 66-year old John Magee say "I have a bomb in the bag" as he slammed a large bag onto the ground.
FOX43.com
Customs agents seize $200,000 in illicit currency from New Jersey man bound for Nigeria at Philadelphia International Airport
PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $200,000 in unreported currency from a New Jersey man bound for Nigeria at Philadelphia International Airport Sunday night. While conducting outbound enforcement on a flight bound for Frankfurt, Germany en route to Port Harcourt, Nigeria, CBP officers...
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter
Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
Redditors who left NJ tell you what you’ll miss if you leave
People are fleeing New Jersey like they’re running from a burning building, or at least that’s what we always hear. But every time we talk about people leaving New Jersey, we get a pretty significant number of people calling in on the air talking about how they left and then came back.
WPFO
New Jersey woman braves night on remote Maine island and buys it
ADDISON (BDN) -- A licensed massage therapist from New Jersey was not put off by having to survive one night in an off-grid, one-bedroom house on Duck Ledges Island before qualifying to purchase it. That was what former owner William Milliken of Bold Coast Properties required of a prospective buyer...
NJ drivers are keeping cars much longer
Call me a dork. (OK, you probably already do. Let me think.) Call me corny. But I had a cool little moment with my car on Tuesday. I was heading to an appointment when I noticed my odometer was on 169,990 miles. This place was still more than 10 miles away so I knew it was going to turn over to 170,000 miles on this trip. No, not exactly a round number. But still kind of cool. So when it got close I carefully got into the right lane and briefly recorded it as it happened.
Important direct deposit warning for NJ workers
⚠️Scammers getting creative, using new techniques to try to rip you off. ⚠️ There are ways you can stop direct deposit scams. ⚠️ If you have started doing your taxes, what to watch out for. Now that 2023 is underway, some New Jersey workers are making changes...
2 failing grades for NJ in new report card on tobacco control
🚭 New Jersey improved its grade in one category since last year. 🚭 Advocates say there's a glaring hole in NJ's smokefree laws. 🚭 NJ and the U.S. have looked at banning menthol cigarettes. If you were New Jersey's parent, you would not pleased with its latest...
Child perv arrested on exposure charge at Manahawkin, NJ Target
🚨 Police were called on a report of a man exposing himself. A convicted child sex offender was arrested in the parking lot of the Target store in Manahawkin for exposing himself, according to police. Stafford Township Police were called to the store on Jan. 17 for a report...
NJ man with striking outfit led Jan. 6 rioters through barricade, feds say
👮♂️ A Sewell man is accused of trying to push past a police barricade in the Capitol riot. 📱 The suspect is the latest addition to a growing list of New Jersey residents charged in the Jan. 6 attack. 🔎 The FBI is asking for...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New Jersey?
Is this seemingly innocent act against New Jersey law?. When driving, it's important to be awake and alert. But sometimes, life forces us to be on the road at ungodly hours. If you're midway through a road trip and find your eyes starting to droop behind the wheel, you'd argue that the safest thing to do would be to pull over at a rest stop and catch some quick z's, right?
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars
😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
New study: New Jersey is a top rated road trip state
🚗 A new study ranks NJ as one of the best road trip states in the nation. 🚗 The Garden State gets a top road safety rating. 🚗 The study finds NJ has 11.3 attractions per 100 miles. Are you ready to do some traveling in 2023?
How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey
🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
Concerns about COVID continue in NJ, but most reject required masking, social distancing
🔵New Jerseyans don't want to see masking and social distancing guidelines return. 🔵Poll finds 27% of New Jerseyans remain "very concerned" about COVID. 🔵People are less interested in getting booster shots. Are you concerned about COVID making somebody in your family really sick?. A Monmouth University Poll...
The Top Google Searches About NJ Prove We’re The “It” Girl
New Jersey is one of those places that everyone just loves to make fun of. We’ll always be the brunt of the joke, but in reality, we know everyone is just obsessed with us. We really have it all here. During the winters if you want to go skiing in the Poconos, you’re so close.
Helpful Advice If You Still Have Your Old New Jersey Plates
If you've ever had to get Jersey plates on your vehicle, do you know what you're supposed to do with your old plates?. Here's a pro tip for you; you aren't supposed to hold onto your old vehicle plates or toss them in the trash. For some, this may seem...
NJ film and TV production spending in 2022 smashes previous record
LOS ANGELES — Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission announced today that overall in-state production spending from filmmaking exceeded $650 million dollars in 2022, smashing the previous record of $500 million set in 2021. The announcement in California came after a series of...
