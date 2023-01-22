ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 4

Related
iheart.com

New Jersey Man Arrested For Claiming To Have A "Bomb In The Bag" At PBIA

A New Jersey man is facing charges in a bomb scare at Palm Beach International Airport last night. Concourse C had to be evacuated after passengers boarding a Frontier Airlines flight bound for Philadelphia said they heard 66-year old John Magee say "I have a bomb in the bag" as he slammed a large bag onto the ground.
PALM BEACH, FL
FOX43.com

Customs agents seize $200,000 in illicit currency from New Jersey man bound for Nigeria at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $200,000 in unreported currency from a New Jersey man bound for Nigeria at Philadelphia International Airport Sunday night. While conducting outbound enforcement on a flight bound for Frankfurt, Germany en route to Port Harcourt, Nigeria, CBP officers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter

Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPFO

New Jersey woman braves night on remote Maine island and buys it

ADDISON (BDN) -- A licensed massage therapist from New Jersey was not put off by having to survive one night in an off-grid, one-bedroom house on Duck Ledges Island before qualifying to purchase it. That was what former owner William Milliken of Bold Coast Properties required of a prospective buyer...
MAINE STATE
94.5 PST

NJ drivers are keeping cars much longer

Call me a dork. (OK, you probably already do. Let me think.) Call me corny. But I had a cool little moment with my car on Tuesday. I was heading to an appointment when I noticed my odometer was on 169,990 miles. This place was still more than 10 miles away so I knew it was going to turn over to 170,000 miles on this trip. No, not exactly a round number. But still kind of cool. So when it got close I carefully got into the right lane and briefly recorded it as it happened.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Important direct deposit warning for NJ workers

⚠️Scammers getting creative, using new techniques to try to rip you off. ⚠️ There are ways you can stop direct deposit scams. ⚠️ If you have started doing your taxes, what to watch out for. Now that 2023 is underway, some New Jersey workers are making changes...
94.5 PST

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New Jersey?

Is this seemingly innocent act against New Jersey law?. When driving, it's important to be awake and alert. But sometimes, life forces us to be on the road at ungodly hours. If you're midway through a road trip and find your eyes starting to droop behind the wheel, you'd argue that the safest thing to do would be to pull over at a rest stop and catch some quick z's, right?
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey

🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy