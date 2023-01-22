ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach to experience minor flooding, ponding on roadways

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Minor flooding is expected Sunday in North Myrtle Beach, according to a North Myrtle Beach Police announcement.

The city will experience minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Flooding and ponding will be most present in low-lying areas due to rainfall, according to police.

“Please do not drive through standing water if you aren’t sure how deep it is, especially in vehicles lower to the ground,” police said in the announcement.

Police are asking that drivers use caution, drive responsibly and plan accordingly until the flooding subsides. Police encourage drivers to not drive rapidly through standing water as it can cause damage if water is pushed into homes and/or businesses.

