Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
WCTV
Troopers make arrest in deadly hit and run
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Havana woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash over the weekend. Court records show that 42-year-old Audrey Godin is now facing charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of a 66-year-old man who was crossing North Monroe Street Saturday night.
Execution Set For Florida Man Donald Dillbeck, Cop Killer Who Brutally Stabbed Woman
Donald David Dillbeck, 59, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, is scheduled to be executed on February 23, 2023. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant on Monday. In 1979, Dillbeck ran from
WCTV
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital employee assaulted, car stolen in brazen armed robbery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An elderly employee with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital was brazenly assaulted by four teens while walking to work, said Tallahassee Police. The incident happened Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m. while the employee was crossing the intersection of Miccosukee Road and Magnolia Drive. According to police, the woman had parked in a TMH-owned lot behind Walgreens located just across from the main building when she was approached by a young male who asked for the time. A witness told police the male was in the company of three additional people who had been loitering in the area.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 23, 2023
Shanda Hill, 35, Panama City, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mariah Merrill, 30, Panama City, Florida: Felony battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kimberly Jennings, 42, Graceville, Florida: Aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, aggravated fleeing eluding, driving while license suspended or revoked: Sneads...
WCTV
Jury finds Kenneth Burns guilty of first degree murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury has found Perry man Kenneth Burns guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Burns was arrested in May 2020, a day after his ex-wife Lori Carlton was found dead in Burns’s home on Foley Cutoff Road. Burns is accused of stabbing Carlton multiple times.
Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Death Warrant In 1990 Mall Parking Lot Stabbing Murder
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a death warrant and scheduled a Feb. 23 execution of Donald David Dillbeck, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, according to documents filed at the Florida Supreme Court.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department investigating death of 3-year-old boy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation is currently underway after a 3-year-old boy died Monday morning, according to TPD. On Jan. 23, just after 10 a.m., officers responded to the GIBB Mabry Village Apartments on Roberts Avenue in reference to an unresponsive child. The child was transported to a...
WCTV
Activist fatally shot at site of Atlanta police training facility was FSU grad
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The person who was shot and killed after firing at a Georgia State Trooper last week had ties to Tallahassee, WCTV has learned. 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran attended FSU’s Panama Campus from 2016 to 2019, then attended school in Tallahassee from January 2020 to April 2021. Teran later graduated in December 2021 with a B.S. in Psychology, according to a university spokesperson.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department investigating weekend shooting on Dixie Drive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, just before 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including his thigh, calf, foot,...
Three people dead following traffic incident on Capital Circle Southwest
Three people died following a two-vehicle incident on State Road 263, also known as Capital Circle Southwest, just west of Balkin Road in Leon County Friday night.
YAHOO!
'Traumatic': 4 young teens arrested after assaulting TMH worker in carjacking
A Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare employee was assaulted by four young teenagers Thursday morning as she walked from a hospital parking lot to TMH, leading the facility to increase its security measures. Just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the woman, who parked her vehicle at a lot behind Walgreens, 1202 Magnolia Drive,...
WJHG-TV
Crash in Jackson County leaves young child with critical injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A crash in Jackson County left a 5-year-old with critical injuries according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials with FHP report a woman from Marianna was traveling south on State Road 71 when she lost control of her car and veered off of the road. Troopers...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested after falling asleep behind the wheel
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man with outstanding warrants was arrested after being found impaired sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle. Arrested: Roberts, Lakenry B, African American male, age 28, resident of Valdosta. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:20 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of...
TPD investigating death of 3-year-old boy
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy that took place Monday morning.
YAHOO!
Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
HipHopDX.com
Real Boston Richey Addresses Snitch Allegations After Interrogation Video Surfaces
Real Boston Richey has responded to allegations that he snitched after an apparent interrogation video has surfaced online. The Freebandz rapper went viral earlier in January after a vlogger named 1090 Jake uploaded paperwork that allegedly showed Richey had cooperated with law enforcement during two separate cases. One related to a Grand Theft Auto case in 2013, and another allegedly related to a murder case he was involved in at 19 years old.
WCTV
UPDATE: Jury finds Taylor County man guilty of murder
Update at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25: Kenneth Burns was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Taylor County jury. WCTV reporter Savannah Kelly is in the courtroom. Stay with us for any updates. Update at 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 25: A jury is now deliberating on whether to convict...
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Jan. 25
The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. See the TPD incident report here.
WCTV
Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
