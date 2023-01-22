ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Troopers make arrest in deadly hit and run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Havana woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash over the weekend. Court records show that 42-year-old Audrey Godin is now facing charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of a 66-year-old man who was crossing North Monroe Street Saturday night.
HAVANA, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital employee assaulted, car stolen in brazen armed robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An elderly employee with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital was brazenly assaulted by four teens while walking to work, said Tallahassee Police. The incident happened Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m. while the employee was crossing the intersection of Miccosukee Road and Magnolia Drive. According to police, the woman had parked in a TMH-owned lot behind Walgreens located just across from the main building when she was approached by a young male who asked for the time. A witness told police the male was in the company of three additional people who had been loitering in the area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 23, 2023

Shanda Hill, 35, Panama City, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mariah Merrill, 30, Panama City, Florida: Felony battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kimberly Jennings, 42, Graceville, Florida: Aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, aggravated fleeing eluding, driving while license suspended or revoked: Sneads...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Jury finds Kenneth Burns guilty of first degree murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury has found Perry man Kenneth Burns guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Burns was arrested in May 2020, a day after his ex-wife Lori Carlton was found dead in Burns’s home on Foley Cutoff Road. Burns is accused of stabbing Carlton multiple times.
PERRY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police Department investigating death of 3-year-old boy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation is currently underway after a 3-year-old boy died Monday morning, according to TPD. On Jan. 23, just after 10 a.m., officers responded to the GIBB Mabry Village Apartments on Roberts Avenue in reference to an unresponsive child. The child was transported to a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Activist fatally shot at site of Atlanta police training facility was FSU grad

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The person who was shot and killed after firing at a Georgia State Trooper last week had ties to Tallahassee, WCTV has learned. 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran attended FSU’s Panama Campus from 2016 to 2019, then attended school in Tallahassee from January 2020 to April 2021. Teran later graduated in December 2021 with a B.S. in Psychology, according to a university spokesperson.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police Department investigating weekend shooting on Dixie Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, just before 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including his thigh, calf, foot,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested after falling asleep behind the wheel

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man with outstanding warrants was arrested after being found impaired sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle. Arrested: Roberts, Lakenry B, African American male, age 28, resident of Valdosta. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:20 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of...
VALDOSTA, GA
YAHOO!

Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
HipHopDX.com

Real Boston Richey Addresses Snitch Allegations After Interrogation Video Surfaces

Real Boston Richey has responded to allegations that he snitched after an apparent interrogation video has surfaced online. The Freebandz rapper went viral earlier in January after a vlogger named 1090 Jake uploaded paperwork that allegedly showed Richey had cooperated with law enforcement during two separate cases. One related to a Grand Theft Auto case in 2013, and another allegedly related to a murder case he was involved in at 19 years old.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Jury finds Taylor County man guilty of murder

Update at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25: Kenneth Burns was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Taylor County jury. WCTV reporter Savannah Kelly is in the courtroom. Stay with us for any updates. Update at 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 25: A jury is now deliberating on whether to convict...
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Jan. 25

The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. See the TPD incident report here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
LEON COUNTY, FL

