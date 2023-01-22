It was a big year for the local Monticello Badcock Furniture store, as they placed 15th in the nation based on their performance over the last year. Badcock Home Furniture & more is a chain of over 370 company and dealer-owned furniture stores in states across the United States. Of those 370-plus stores, 318 of them are individually owned. The Monticello store, store #684, is owned by Felix A. “Andy” Johnston III, who is the son of a former Jefferson County Judge and the grandson of the founder of Johnston's Meat Market. Store #684 is one of nineBadcock stores that Johnston owns and operates in North Florida. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Johnston and his wife, Lori, made their way to the Monticello store to personally congratulate and recognize their store's team.

