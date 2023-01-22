Read full article on original website
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Jan. 25
The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. See the TPD incident report here.
Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest Gov. DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Faith leaders in Florida plan to speak out Monday against a new move by the Florida Department of Education. Florida students will not be able to take an Advanced Placement African American Studies course because the FDOE denied approval of it. Advanced placement classes are college-level courses taught in high schools.
WATCH: Five Recruits FSU Fans Need to Know
Florida State's recruiting board is taking shape in the 2024 cycle. With that in mind, Noles247 takes a look at some of the players who are emerging as legitimate targets with reciprocated interest in FSU. Kev, Coach AB and Sonnone go over five players who've either made it to campus...
Promising 2025 QB Luke Nickel takes in FSU visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Luke Nickel, a standout quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State on Saturday for Junior Day. Nickel detailed his trip to Tallahassee below. Nickel, from Milton High in Alpharetta, Ga., was offered by quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz in October. This was his first visit to FSU...
FSU women’s basketball finally gets well deserved top 25 ranking
FSU women’s basketball (18-4, 7-2 ACC) is one of the best teams in college basketball, but you wouldn’t know it unless you watched them play since they have been outside the top 25 all year. That changed Monday as the Noles entered the top 25 at No. 24...
WJHG-TV
FSU Legend Surprising Single Mom with Home
A line of strong to severe storms will move through NWFL late tonight into Wednesday morning. BDS Board Chairman Steve Moss says they have already reached the minimum pay for beginning teachers. Marina Civic Update. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's a controversial topic that has many people asking questions in...
famunews.com
Tallahassee Pastor Inspires FAMU MLK Convocation Audience
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alum and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. brought an inspiring message to the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation. Focusing on the concept of “déjà vu,” Griffin addressed the importance of embracing and understanding the past, present and future. “Our...
greenepublishing.com
Local Badcock recognized as best in United States
Badcock owner Andy Johnston and his devoted employees have been working hard for years to be the best in the business. Their labors were recently rewarded at the Daytona Beach Badcock Dealer Show, held on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Of the 318 Badcock Home Furniture & More dealers in the United States, the Madison store took home the trophy for the top- performing store in the country.
ecbpublishing.com
Monticello Badcock store named 15th in the nation
It was a big year for the local Monticello Badcock Furniture store, as they placed 15th in the nation based on their performance over the last year. Badcock Home Furniture & more is a chain of over 370 company and dealer-owned furniture stores in states across the United States. Of those 370-plus stores, 318 of them are individually owned. The Monticello store, store #684, is owned by Felix A. “Andy” Johnston III, who is the son of a former Jefferson County Judge and the grandson of the founder of Johnston's Meat Market. Store #684 is one of nineBadcock stores that Johnston owns and operates in North Florida. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Johnston and his wife, Lori, made their way to the Monticello store to personally congratulate and recognize their store's team.
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
WCTV
Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. The stretch of road, which will now bear Bowen’s name, runs on Tharpe Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ocala Road in honor of her dedication to Leon County Schools, the children she’s impacted and the community.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
thefamuanonline.com
Medical marijuana outlets proliferating in Leon County
It seems that Tallahassee is turning over a new leaf for the medical marijuana industry. More than 10 independent medical marijuana companies operate within Tallahassee,. with multiple locations throughout Leon County. The number of businesses is still. growing, and the presence of various medical marijuana firms are having an impact...
WCTV
Something Good - Rare white pelicans spotted in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ron and Gay Webster-Sachs have lived on Lake Elizabeth for 15 years and have been watching white pelicans show up on the lake for the past three years. Gay Webster-Sachs say they’ve seen hundreds of white pelicans and herons together on the lake. She says...
Florida execution set for man in woman’s 1990 slaying
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman after escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy.
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
City of Tallahassee announces road closures ahead of vice president's visit
The city of Tallahassee announced Saturday afternoon that portions of Tallahassee roadways will be closed Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
WCTV
Confirmed tornadoes hit Wakulla, Cook counties Sunday
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Bobbi Joe Edwards said he has never witnessed a storm like the one that went though his Miller Road home in Wakulla County early Sunday afternoon. ”I told my family we’re going to go lay down in the hallway,” he said. “So all of us...
tallahasseereports.com
Amazon Project Status Updated
Businesses Incentives Are Provided Only After Jobs Created. Keith Bowers, the Director of the Office of Economic Vitality (OEV), recently provided an up- date related to the Amazon project. In a memo to Vince Long, the Leon County Administrator, Bower’s addressed concerns about the delay in activating the fulfillment center which was originally scheduled to open in late 2022.
