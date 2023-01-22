ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday

Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo return for the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship? The Niners have been teasing Garoppolo's return for several weeks now.  However, it doesn't appear it's going to happen just yet.  Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he'd be "very surprised" if ...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper Jr's First Mock Draft Of 2023

On Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr revealed his first mock draft for the 2023 draft season. The pre-eminent draft expert, Kiper's mock drafts always have a flair for the dramatic. They also tend to be polarizing, with fans conflicted on who Kiper picks for their respective ...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet

Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
NBC Connecticut

Will Patrick Mahomes Play in the AFC Championship Vs. Bengals?

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC championship vs. Bengals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s never a good time to sustain an injury, but Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain came during a crucial point of the Kansas City Chiefs' season. After suffering the sprain during the...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Connecticut

Full List of Finalists for NFL MVP, More Awards

Full list of finalists for NFL MVP, more awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Four teams are left fighting for the Lombardi Trophy, but there will be additional hardware handed out before the Super Bowl. The NFL announced the finalists for eight AP awards on Wednesday. The winners will...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Connecticut

One Free Agent Player Fit for Every NFL Team in 2023

One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks.
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Joe Burrow Trolls Buffalo Bills Fans After Cincinnati Bengals Win Playoff Game

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are one game away from reaching the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season, and he had a message for Buffalo Bills fans. On Sunday, the Bengals defeated the Bills in the division round of the playoffs. And after the game, Burrow was asked his thoughts on the Bengals spoiling an AFC Championship at a neutral site.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy