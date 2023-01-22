Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday
Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo return for the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship? The Niners have been teasing Garoppolo's return for several weeks now. However, it doesn't appear it's going to happen just yet. Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he'd be "very surprised" if ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Key doctor backs Miami Dolphins' GM: Tua Tagovailoa isn't automatically a concussion risk
Dr. Joseph Maroon, who helped create a test for concussion recovery, agrees with the Dolphins: With proper rest, Tua Tagovailoa isn't at elevated risk.
Tom Brady Addresses Retirement Rumors in Very Cranky Manner
Tom Brady getting a little prickly about retirement talk.
NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper Jr's First Mock Draft Of 2023
On Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr revealed his first mock draft for the 2023 draft season. The pre-eminent draft expert, Kiper's mock drafts always have a flair for the dramatic. They also tend to be polarizing, with fans conflicted on who Kiper picks for their respective ...
Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet
Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Latest On Patrick Mahomes' Injury Status Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
Here's the latest on Patrick Mahomes' status ahead of the AFC Championship Game.
NBC Connecticut
Will Patrick Mahomes Play in the AFC Championship Vs. Bengals?
Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC championship vs. Bengals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s never a good time to sustain an injury, but Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain came during a crucial point of the Kansas City Chiefs' season. After suffering the sprain during the...
NBC Connecticut
Full List of Finalists for NFL MVP, More Awards
Full list of finalists for NFL MVP, more awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Four teams are left fighting for the Lombardi Trophy, but there will be additional hardware handed out before the Super Bowl. The NFL announced the finalists for eight AP awards on Wednesday. The winners will...
NBC Connecticut
One Free Agent Player Fit for Every NFL Team in 2023
One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks.
Popculture
Joe Burrow Trolls Buffalo Bills Fans After Cincinnati Bengals Win Playoff Game
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are one game away from reaching the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season, and he had a message for Buffalo Bills fans. On Sunday, the Bengals defeated the Bills in the division round of the playoffs. And after the game, Burrow was asked his thoughts on the Bengals spoiling an AFC Championship at a neutral site.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Breaking down matchups, schedule for AFC & NFC championship games
The race for the Lombardi Trophy is down to four teams. After a packed divisional round weekend, there are only three games left on the playoff schedule. Two of those will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29, to decide the matchup for Super Bowl 57. Championship weekend brought plenty of...
Al Michaels Describes Calling Amazon Thursday Night Football Duds as Selling a ’20-Year-Old Mazda’
Al Michaels called a lot of duds on Thursday Night Football this season. But the veteran broadcaster alluded to the... The post Al Michaels Describes Calling Amazon Thursday Night Football Duds as Selling a ’20-Year-Old Mazda’ appeared first on Outsider.
Peyton Manning and Son Marshall Have Busy Weekend at NFL Playoff Games
Peyton Manning won the weekend for best dad honors as he brought his son, Marshall, to two NFL playoff games.... The post Peyton Manning and Son Marshall Have Busy Weekend at NFL Playoff Games appeared first on Outsider.
Look: NFL Network Analysts Getting Crushed For Preseason Super Bowl Predictions
The pool of Super Bowl possibilities has narrowed from 32 teams to four. Either the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl LVII champions. Would you have guessed that in the preseason? Because ...
