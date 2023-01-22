Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark BoothDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Here’s what Woodstock’s mayor had to say about Little River Park and the City Center project
WOODSTOCK — Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell delivered his 2023 State of the City Address on Friday morning at the Woodstock Arts City Center Theater. The event was hosted by IN WDSTK. Over 170 IN WDSTK members and guests were in attendance for the annual breakfast and networking event. In...
Whataburger opens in Woodstock Thursday. When is the burger chain coming to your area?
Woodstock Whataburger fans have a new spot to curb their cravings as the metro’s second restaurant at 9766 GA-92 in Woodstock is set to open on Thursday, January 26, at 11 a.m. City officials are already warning motorists of anticipated heavy traffic near the new location. Drivers can expect...
DeKalb fire crews battle early morning apartment fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue battled an apartment fire that broke out Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 10 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the Mountain Oaks Apartments in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Fire officials confirmed to Channel...
Decatur police: Nine puppies found abandoned overnight in dog park
DECATUR, Ga. — Several puppies are looking for the ‘paw’fect home after authorities say they were left to fend for themselves in a dog park in Decatur. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Decatur Police Department says nine furry friends were left...
The Walmart in Vine City will reopen
ATLANTA — A Walmart store in Vine City that was temporarily closed will reopen, Atlanta city officials confirmed Monday night. The store is at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he worked directly with Walmart on the...
At least 150 dogs at risk for euthanasia as DeKalb shelter deals with extreme overcrowding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The LifeLine Animal Project is asking the public to consider adopting a furry friend this week due to extreme shelter overcrowding in DeKalb County. LifeLine said 150 dogs need to find homes in the next seven days, or they will have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
Douglasville Wins “Visionary City” Award from Georgia Municipal Association
The City of Douglasville was one of nine Georgia cities awarded the “Visionary City” Award from the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) on Sunday, January 22nd. The award was presented at the Georgia Cities United Summit hosted in Atlanta, Georgia. Douglasville won in the large city-population over 25,000 category.
Fire at Target in Buckhead being investigated as arson; no injuries
A fire was intentionally set inside a Target store in Buckhead on Monday evening, leading to evacuations and a temporary...
Driver escapes from SUV sinking into Chattahoochee River
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is recovering after a scary situation in the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. Cobb County police say the person lost control and drove into the river at Paces Mill early that morning. The driver was able to escape the flooding vehicle and swam through the...
Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta
New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
Grieving family of Georgia police officer starts nonprofit Gotcha Covered Blankets
SMYRNA, Ga – A family, mourning the sudden loss of their son, started a nonprofit to help others. Mitchell Georgiana was a Smyrna Police officer who took his own life. Mitchell Georgiana wanted to be a police officer since he was in high school. He joined the Smyrna Police force in 2020 and was on the SWAT team.
Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman
A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
Multiple crashes on I-75 in metro Atlanta cause major congestion
At least four crashes Wednesday caused backups on I-75, two of which led to complete interstate shutdowns....
WATCH: Plane Crashes Into Semi-Truck On Georgia Highway
Skycam footage shows the aftermath of the incident.
Atlanta, Gwinnett and DeKalb to open warming centers ahead of cold weather
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In anticipation of the cold weather, Gwinnett County and Atlanta are opening warming stations to residents. The Gwinnett County shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to to 7 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Three of the five stations will be accessible via bus, according to the Gwinnett County website. The county’s website said meals will be provided to residents who arrive at the shelter.
Newton County crews picking up debris from Jan. 12 tornadoes
COVINGTON — Crews from Newton County and the Georgia Department of Transportation have begun picking up debris placed on the rights of way in the southern portion of Newton County Monday. Crews will be clearing the area of tree and brush debris caused by the tornadoes that impacted southern...
Wind advisory for Cobb County and other counties in the region beginning midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties starting tonight at midnight, January 25. The advisory is in effect until midnight tomorrow, January 26. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
Road leading in and out of Marietta Square to be closed about 2 hours with train stopped on tracks
MARIETTA, Ga. — An important through-route in and out of Marietta Square will be closed about two hours Tuesday afternoon because of a train stuck on the tracks, according to police. The Marietta Police Department reported the train on the tracks is blocking Whitlock Ave., which is situated toward...
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
