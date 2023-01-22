ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

The Georgia Sun

The Walmart in Vine City will reopen

ATLANTA — A Walmart store in Vine City that was temporarily closed will reopen, Atlanta city officials confirmed Monday night. The store is at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he worked directly with Walmart on the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver escapes from SUV sinking into Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is recovering after a scary situation in the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. Cobb County police say the person lost control and drove into the river at Paces Mill early that morning. The driver was able to escape the flooding vehicle and swam through the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman

A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
CALHOUN, GA
11Alive

Atlanta, Gwinnett and DeKalb to open warming centers ahead of cold weather

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In anticipation of the cold weather, Gwinnett County and Atlanta are opening warming stations to residents. The Gwinnett County shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to to 7 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Three of the five stations will be accessible via bus, according to the Gwinnett County website. The county’s website said meals will be provided to residents who arrive at the shelter.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County crews picking up debris from Jan. 12 tornadoes

COVINGTON — Crews from Newton County and the Georgia Department of Transportation have begun picking up debris placed on the rights of way in the southern portion of Newton County Monday. Crews will be clearing the area of tree and brush debris caused by the tornadoes that impacted southern...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
