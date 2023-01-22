Seahawks are no longer Dak Prescott's only playoff win

The Seattle Seahawks’ playoff resume since losing Super Bowl XLIX has been less than stellar. Seattle is 3-6 in the postseason since 2015, and perhaps one of the lowest points of this stretch was giving the Cowboys a rare playoff victory.

Despite the five Super Bowls and dominant dynasty in the 90’s, the Cowboys since 1996 have only five playoff wins to their name. To put that in perspective, the Jacksonville Jaguars in the same time span have eight playoff victories.

Unfortunately, one of those victories – and the latest until last weekend – was against the Seahawks in the 2018 playoffs. Seattle was a visiting Wild Card team, and they fell to Dallas 24-22. That game was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s only playoff victory, until this season.

The Cowboys earned their first road playoff win in 30 years when they obliterated Tom Brady’s Buccaneers 31-14. The game could have been even more lopsided, as Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four extra point kicks.

Now Tom Brady and the Bucs join Russell Wilson and the Hawks as the only teams Dak Prescott’s Cowboys have beaten in the postseason. While many 12’s may not find rooting for the Cowboys to be palatable, they might make an exception on Sunday as Dallas looks to upset the San Francisco 49ers.