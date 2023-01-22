ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow emergencies issued for some area counties; What does it mean?

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region Sunday.

WHAT ARE SNOW EMERGENCIES?

Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level.

Since 1994, county sheriffs have had authority on issuing snow emergencies, using guidelines given from the state.

SNOW EMERGENCY DEFINITIONS

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

