ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Grand Rapids Griffins

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgXLB_0kNLEwJD00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday night.

Springfield Thunderbirds against the Rockford Hogs

It was a slow start for the t-birds, going into the second period down two to nothing. After that, they played a perfect game, scoring one in the second, and another in the third, bringing it to overtime, where Nikita Alexandrov sealed the game on his stick.

The final score was three to two, Thunderbirds, which is their third win in a row. The Springfield Thunderbirds are set to host the Belleville Senators next Friday and Saturday, games being played at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy