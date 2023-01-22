Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Grand Rapids Griffins
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday night.Springfield Thunderbirds against the Rockford Hogs
It was a slow start for the t-birds, going into the second period down two to nothing. After that, they played a perfect game, scoring one in the second, and another in the third, bringing it to overtime, where Nikita Alexandrov sealed the game on his stick.
The final score was three to two, Thunderbirds, which is their third win in a row. The Springfield Thunderbirds are set to host the Belleville Senators next Friday and Saturday, games being played at 7:05 p.m. both nights.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0