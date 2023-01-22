Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
5 signs (we believe) Selling Tampa Season 2 is coming!2UrbanGirlsTampa, FL
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian ResearchModern GlobeValrico, FL
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Surprises to Spurn the NFL for Another Year in CFB
While the vast majority of college football's best draft-eligible players will depart for the NFL, it's not a 100 percent rate. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the popular players who will chase a national title instead of a Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Each Positional Group in the 2023 NFL Draft from Worst to First
Each NFL draft has its own sets of strengths and weaknesses when it comes to positional groups. For example, wide receiver has been an S-tier position over the last few years, including last April when a six came off the board in the first 18 picks. While wideout may not...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Practicing for Chiefs Despite Ankle Injury Before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Andy Reid told reporters. "We'll be ready to go and I'll be ready to go, for sure," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. The 27-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain...
Bleacher Report
What Makes Will Levis a Real Threat to Go No. 1 Overall in 2023 NFL Draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis entered his senior season with the potential to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Although he didn't perform as well as he did in 2021, particularly against top competition, he's still a strong contender to be taken first overall. "There are...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl 2023: AFC, NFC Conference Championship Predictions and Vegas Odds
Only four NFL teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII glory. All four posted a top-six scoring differential this season. If these aren't the four best teams in football, they at least rank somewhere among its elite class. That doesn't leave much wiggle room for oddsmakers and wagerers to find clear separation between them.
Bleacher Report
NFL Awards 2023: MVP, Offensive and Defensive POY, ROY, Honors Finalists Announced
Two weeks away from the NFL Honors ceremony, finalists for eight of the awards that will be handed out were announced on Wednesday. The San Francisco 49ers lead all teams with finalists in five different categories. The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team with a finalist for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL DT Chris Baker Says He's Recovering After Suffering 'Serious' Stroke
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker is recovering from a stroke he suffered last week. Per TMZ Sports, Baker's mother said her son is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing emergency surgery following a "serious" stroke on Friday. TMZ noted she said doctors have stated Baker responded to...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
Bleacher Report
McShay: Bryce Young 'Working on' Trying to Get Up to 210 Pounds Ahead of NFL Draft
Knowing concerns about his size will be the biggest question mark in his draft status, Bryce Young is reportedly looking to bulk up. ESPN's Todd McShay said the Alabama quarterback has set a target weight of 210 pounds ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. "I sat down and talked to...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Falcons Linked to Lamar Jackson Trade with Ravens by Insiders
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly emerged as a logical contender to trade for star quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason should the Baltimore Ravens decide on moving him, as "multiple people" around the NFL told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Good running game, an offense that could be friendly to Lamar while helping...
Bleacher Report
Impact CFB Transfer Targets Who Can Still Move This Offseason
While the chaos of the college football transfer portal has calmed down for now, several promising players are still deciding on their next destination. The top available transfers are a reasonably diverse group, too. Among the six players, there are a few quarterbacks, an offensive lineman, a wide receiver and two cornerbacks.
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Expect to Sign Geno Smith to New Contract, GM John Schneider Says
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told radio host Ian Furness of 93.3 KJR that he expects the team to re-sign quarterback Geno Smith. Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed the remarks:. The 32-year-old Smith completed an NFL-high 69.8 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns (11 interceptions) and 4,282...
Bleacher Report
Rams Rumors: Jalen Ramsey Floated as Offseason Trade Candidate by AFC Exec
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is considered to be one of the best at his position, but at least one NFL executive believes the team might be willing to trade him this offseason. "[Ramsey] is one I think the Rams will at least explore [moving]," one AFC personnel director...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert Likely to See $50M Per Year on Next Contracts
NFL executives expect quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert to sign new contracts worth at least $50 million per year this offseason, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Largely durable, great guys, great players—they will be expensive but this is an easy decision," an NFL general manager said. Both Burrow and...
Comments / 1