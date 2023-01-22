ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams

Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season.  It also sounds like Brady ...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Bleacher Report

Biggest Surprises to Spurn the NFL for Another Year in CFB

While the vast majority of college football's best draft-eligible players will depart for the NFL, it's not a 100 percent rate. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the popular players who will chase a national title instead of a Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report

Super Bowl 2023: AFC, NFC Conference Championship Predictions and Vegas Odds

Only four NFL teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII glory. All four posted a top-six scoring differential this season. If these aren't the four best teams in football, they at least rank somewhere among its elite class. That doesn't leave much wiggle room for oddsmakers and wagerers to find clear separation between them.
Bleacher Report

NFL Awards 2023: MVP, Offensive and Defensive POY, ROY, Honors Finalists Announced

Two weeks away from the NFL Honors ceremony, finalists for eight of the awards that will be handed out were announced on Wednesday. The San Francisco 49ers lead all teams with finalists in five different categories. The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team with a finalist for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Falcons Linked to Lamar Jackson Trade with Ravens by Insiders

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly emerged as a logical contender to trade for star quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason should the Baltimore Ravens decide on moving him, as "multiple people" around the NFL told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Good running game, an offense that could be friendly to Lamar while helping...
Bleacher Report

Impact CFB Transfer Targets Who Can Still Move This Offseason

While the chaos of the college football transfer portal has calmed down for now, several promising players are still deciding on their next destination. The top available transfers are a reasonably diverse group, too. Among the six players, there are a few quarterbacks, an offensive lineman, a wide receiver and two cornerbacks.
Bleacher Report

Seahawks Expect to Sign Geno Smith to New Contract, GM John Schneider Says

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told radio host Ian Furness of 93.3 KJR that he expects the team to re-sign quarterback Geno Smith. Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed the remarks:. The 32-year-old Smith completed an NFL-high 69.8 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns (11 interceptions) and 4,282...
Bleacher Report

Rams Rumors: Jalen Ramsey Floated as Offseason Trade Candidate by AFC Exec

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is considered to be one of the best at his position, but at least one NFL executive believes the team might be willing to trade him this offseason. "[Ramsey] is one I think the Rams will at least explore [moving]," one AFC personnel director...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert Likely to See $50M Per Year on Next Contracts

NFL executives expect quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert to sign new contracts worth at least $50 million per year this offseason, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Largely durable, great guys, great players—they will be expensive but this is an easy decision," an NFL general manager said. Both Burrow and...

