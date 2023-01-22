Read full article on original website
msn.com
Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career
Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
Adam Rich’s death, Fred Savage’s firing: Child sitcom stars from 70s, 80s then and now
In light of sitcom actor Adam Rich's death, Fox News Digital investigates what happened to some other child stars of the 70s and 80s including Fred Savage and Alfonso Ribeiro.
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
thedigitalfix.com
Michael J. Fox nearly quit acting thanks to Matthew Broderick
Michael J. Fox became a (short) king of the 80s thanks to getting his big break in sitcom Family Ties, which led to Hollywood movie roles in Teen Wolf, The Secret of My Success and a little-known time travel movie called Back to the Future. But before landing Family Ties, Fox almost went back to his native Canada, because he kept losing roles to Matthew Broderick.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Said 1 Previous Co-Star Tried to Destroy His Career on ‘Riverboat’ Set
Actor Burt Reynolds starred on 'Riverboat' before securing his role on 'Gunsmoke,' where a co-star tried to sabotage him on the set.
Michael J. Fox reminisces on 30-year friendship with Christopher Lloyd
Great Scott! Michael J. Fox and his “Back to the Future” co-star Christopher Lloyd caused a blast from the past when they appeared at New York’s fabled Comic Con in October. The emotional duo chatted about their friendship and how it didn’t really take shape until the franchise’s third film, reports Variety. “Chris is a great guy. He’s very enigmatic,” said Fox. “It took me a few films to get to know him. On ‘Back to the Future Part III’ we connected in a way we hadn’t on the other films. I came to see how much he loved acting.” “I never...
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin
“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”
Paul Simon Called 1 Paul McCartney Song ‘Garbage’: ‘It Offends Me’
Paul Simon was generally a fan of Paul McCartney as a songwriter. He couldn't stand one of McCartney's songs, though.
AOL Corp
Carole Cook, 'Sixteen Candles' star, has died at 98
Carole Cook, known for performances in “Sixteen Candles” and “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” has died. She was 98. A rep for the veteran star confirmed the news, saying, “On behalf of her husband, Tom Troupe, and the family who was with her at the end, I have been asked to report that the legendary actress of stage and screen (both large and small), Carole Cook, has passed away.”
Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98
CNN — Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy “Sixteen Candles,” has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98. Cook died “peacefully” on Wednesday from heart failure,...
Tribute to legendary actress Betty White unveiled at Hollywood Museum
Betty White was one of the most beloved figures in show business...with a career spanning more than 70 years. She died just before her 100th birthday...and she would have turned 101 on January 17. To celebrate her heavenly birthday, The Hollywood Museum unveiled a special tribute exhibit in its lobby.
msn.com
Eddie Murphy Regrets Not Starring In Two Of The '80s Best Movies
Actors regretting passing on what later proved to be juicy movie roles is nothing new. Sometimes you read a script and just don't understand the material, and other times it could be as simple as picking another project instead. Eddie Murphy, the legendary comedian and actor who had a meteoric rise to stardom in the 1980s, is no exception. After exploding onto the scene as one of the greatest "Saturday Night Live" cast members in the show's history, he made the jump to the big screen with a scene-stealing turn in "48 Hours" and achieved true superstardom with "Trading Places" and "Beverly Hills Cop."
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Jimmy Kimmel's Favorite Jimmy Kimmel Live! Memory Will Have You Saying "Great Scott"
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About His Extreme Oscars Diet. Jimmy Kimmel is about to cross a major TV milestone. The comedian will celebrate 20 years of his late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the ABC series' Jan. 26 episode. And while the funnyman has made plenty of memories over the years, there's one in particular from 2015 that stands out from the rest.
William H. Macy Calls ‘Maybe I Do’ Costars Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere ‘Iconic’: ‘We Grew Up Together’ in the Industry
It's hard to grasp just how star-studded Michael Jacobs' new romantic comedy Maybe I Do actually is — that even lead William H. Macy is pinching himself. Best Romantic Comedies "It was something to work with these people. They're all iconic and I can't say I grew up with them. We grew up together. We're […]
Mel Brooks' History Of The World, Part II TV Show: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Hulu Comedy
More than 40 years after the original movie was released, History of the World, Part II is coming to Hulu with a special four-night comedy event.
Iconic Movie Performance of the song ‘Wooden Heart’ by Elvis Presley
Seeing Elvis Presley perform will always be a memorable experience for any music fan. However, witnessing him sing “Wooden Heart” in one of his award-winning films, “G.I. Blues,” will undoubtedly make anyone’s heart beat faster than before. Norman Taurog directed the comedy film, which was...
Collider
Bob Odenkirk and Radha Mitchell Get Flirty in New 'Life Upside Down' Clip
Life Upside Down is fast approaching its release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023. Just ahead of the film's release,ComingSoon.net has revealed a brand-new clip for IFC Films' upcoming comedy. After its limited theatrical run, the film led by Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) will then arrive onto AMC+ this April.
