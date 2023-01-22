Effective: 2023-01-25 22:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Kennebec; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow becoming mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches for a storm total of 5 to 11 inches and ice accumulations around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph north of the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, west central, and western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO