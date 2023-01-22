Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 22:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Kennebec; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow becoming mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches for a storm total of 5 to 11 inches and ice accumulations around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph north of the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, west central, and western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo and Knox Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0