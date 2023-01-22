ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
GV Wire

90 Seconds to Midnight: Doomsday Clock Signals World in Peril

According to the Doomsday Clock, the world is closer to catastrophe than ever. The metaphorical measure of humanity’s challenges was set to 90 seconds before midnight this week by the science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. They say it was “largely, though not exclusively” due to the war in Ukraine.

