Palm City, FL

WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach church hosting egg giveaway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg prices jumped 60% last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. That’s among the largest percentage increase of any U.S. good or service. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Payne Chapel AME Church in West Palm Beach is going to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
anglerschannel.com

Arey hopes to make Magic Kingdom memories at Okeechobee

Courtesy of Alan McGuckin – Dynamic Sponsorships. Cleveland County, North Carolina, where Team Toyota’s Matt Arey calls home, is well-known for a Bigfoot named Knobby and a unique food item called liver mush. But lately, Arey’s thoughts have involved Florida’s most famous mouse and massive bass fishery, Lake Okeechobee.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
Kristin Leigh Wilson

Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park

Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963. One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!. “Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff frustrated by frequent calls from Sandy Pines facility

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot at Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility in Tequesta on Friday night caused injuries to several staff members, and eight juveniles briefly escaped. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rounded up the runaways quickly, but this isn’t their first time responding to this facility....
TEQUESTA, FL
fox35orlando.com

12-foot, 1,200-pound great white shark pings off coast of Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A massive great white shark pinged off the coast of Florida over the weekend – and he's not the only one. According to OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker, Ironbound pinged off the coast near Boca Raton on Sunday just after 9 a.m. The shark measures 12-feet, 4-inches long and weighs in around 1,189 pounds!
BOCA RATON, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

New Restaurants in Indian River County – Part 3

I am always thrilled when new restaurants open in Indian River County. Mom and Pop and one-of-a-kind restaurants are vital for our economy and keep the money you spend dining out in our local community. With so many new places opening recently, I have decided to continue my series with a third installment. To catch up on the first two parts, which were published in April and May of 2022, CLICK HERE.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

The Dignity Food Truck…Now Operating at Jaycee Park….

The Seaside Grill, currently under construction in Jaycee Park in Vero Beach, has had some setbacks in their schedule to re-open for the public who enjoys being at the beach, in the park or taking their daily walks on the boardwalk. Thanks to the City of Vero Beach and the...
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Always wanted to try Australian food? Check out new Isla & Co. in West Palm Beach

Dishes from “down under” have made their way into South Florida. Isla & Co. (pronounced “eye-la”) had a soft opening on Dec. 16 and a grand opening on Jan. 12 in West Palm Beach’s growing Warehouse District, next door to Grandview Public Market. On the menu at the all-day cafe are brunch and dinner dishes from Australia, where co-owners Barry Dry and and Tom Rowse have roots. Now based in New ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WFLA

Florida man wins $1M after he’s cut waiting in Publix lottery line

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
QSR magazine

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Expands in South Florida

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is expanding in South Florida with new locations coming soon to West Palm Beach and Delray Beach and joining existing stores in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota. DalMoros will open a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant at 400 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach in early 2023, which will be the largest location with indoor and outdoor seating. Then, DalMoros will open a 400-square-foot to-go restaurant at 439 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach in spring 2023, which will offer delivery and takeout only with some outdoor seating. Italian food lovers will delight in DalMoros signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, and homemade sauces, a variety of tasty toppings and tiramisu—all ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

