Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
Related
wflx.com
American Pit Bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
An 8-year-old dog named Duncan, who is described as a "gentleman," has been waiting for a good home at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for more than 120 days. "He is such a gentleman, so respectful, he walks amazing on a leash," public relations specialist Melanie Perazzo said.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach church hosting egg giveaway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg prices jumped 60% last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. That’s among the largest percentage increase of any U.S. good or service. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Payne Chapel AME Church in West Palm Beach is going to...
cw34.com
HOMETOWN HERO: Local woman; global wildlife advocate on mission to save endangered animals
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — When Robin Ganzert isn’t traveling the world working to save animal species on the brink of extinction, she’s cuddled up with her own furry friends at her home in West Palm Beach. “I will never forget the special healing power of the...
anglerschannel.com
Arey hopes to make Magic Kingdom memories at Okeechobee
Courtesy of Alan McGuckin – Dynamic Sponsorships. Cleveland County, North Carolina, where Team Toyota’s Matt Arey calls home, is well-known for a Bigfoot named Knobby and a unique food item called liver mush. But lately, Arey’s thoughts have involved Florida’s most famous mouse and massive bass fishery, Lake Okeechobee.
cw34.com
South Florida woman shares battle with cervical cancer, warning signs to look for
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — January is cervical cancer awareness month; one of the most common cancers in women younger than fifty and like so many other potentially deadly diseases, early detection is crucial when it comes to giving women their best shot at beating it. It’s a battle...
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park
Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963. One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!. “Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.
wqcs.org
PSL: Two New Resources to Help Residents Track Their Solid Waste Pickup Days
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday January 25, 2023: To help remind residents of their monthly pickup day for bulk waste, the City of Port St. Lucie is distributing a free magnet and encouraging residents to add their waste pickup days to their mobile device calendar. Residents are invited to come...
cw34.com
Sheriff frustrated by frequent calls from Sandy Pines facility
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot at Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility in Tequesta on Friday night caused injuries to several staff members, and eight juveniles briefly escaped. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rounded up the runaways quickly, but this isn’t their first time responding to this facility....
Funeral, viewing set for Nikkitia Bryant
The funeral and viewing have been set for a woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
WPBF News 25
'Scared to leave my house': Lake Worth woman describes antisemitic flyers in front of home
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Tina Podhurst was shocked when she found antisemitic pamphlets on her driveway over the weekend. She has been living in the Lake Worth community for about 15 years and says something like this has never happened to her before. "This is so horrible that this...
fox35orlando.com
12-foot, 1,200-pound great white shark pings off coast of Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A massive great white shark pinged off the coast of Florida over the weekend – and he's not the only one. According to OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker, Ironbound pinged off the coast near Boca Raton on Sunday just after 9 a.m. The shark measures 12-feet, 4-inches long and weighs in around 1,189 pounds!
visitindianrivercounty.com
New Restaurants in Indian River County – Part 3
I am always thrilled when new restaurants open in Indian River County. Mom and Pop and one-of-a-kind restaurants are vital for our economy and keep the money you spend dining out in our local community. With so many new places opening recently, I have decided to continue my series with a third installment. To catch up on the first two parts, which were published in April and May of 2022, CLICK HERE.
veronews.com
The Dignity Food Truck…Now Operating at Jaycee Park….
The Seaside Grill, currently under construction in Jaycee Park in Vero Beach, has had some setbacks in their schedule to re-open for the public who enjoys being at the beach, in the park or taking their daily walks on the boardwalk. Thanks to the City of Vero Beach and the...
Always wanted to try Australian food? Check out new Isla & Co. in West Palm Beach
Dishes from “down under” have made their way into South Florida. Isla & Co. (pronounced “eye-la”) had a soft opening on Dec. 16 and a grand opening on Jan. 12 in West Palm Beach’s growing Warehouse District, next door to Grandview Public Market. On the menu at the all-day cafe are brunch and dinner dishes from Australia, where co-owners Barry Dry and and Tom Rowse have roots. Now based in New ...
Florida man wins $1M after he’s cut waiting in Publix lottery line
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy […]
Home Away from Home at AKA West Palm
Make yourself comfortable at the city’s newest hotel residences, with a bevy of amenities, suite styles, and forthcoming dining options The post Home Away from Home at AKA West Palm appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
QSR magazine
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Expands in South Florida
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is expanding in South Florida with new locations coming soon to West Palm Beach and Delray Beach and joining existing stores in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota. DalMoros will open a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant at 400 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach in early 2023, which will be the largest location with indoor and outdoor seating. Then, DalMoros will open a 400-square-foot to-go restaurant at 439 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach in spring 2023, which will offer delivery and takeout only with some outdoor seating. Italian food lovers will delight in DalMoros signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, and homemade sauces, a variety of tasty toppings and tiramisu—all ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes.
Florida man wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida man claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.
cw34.com
Fight at South Florida Fair leads to 4 arrested, nearly 60 kicked out
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight broke out over the weekend at the South Florida Fair where four people were arrested and almost 60 people were kicked out of the fair. Now, South Florida Fair is considering tightening rules even further to protect fairgoers. The South Florida...
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Comments / 0