New Jersey Man Arrested For Claiming To Have A "Bomb In The Bag" At PBIA
A New Jersey man is facing charges in a bomb scare at Palm Beach International Airport last night. Concourse C had to be evacuated after passengers boarding a Frontier Airlines flight bound for Philadelphia said they heard 66-year old John Magee say "I have a bomb in the bag" as he slammed a large bag onto the ground.
FOX43.com
Customs agents seize $200,000 in illicit currency from New Jersey man bound for Nigeria at Philadelphia International Airport
PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $200,000 in unreported currency from a New Jersey man bound for Nigeria at Philadelphia International Airport Sunday night. While conducting outbound enforcement on a flight bound for Frankfurt, Germany en route to Port Harcourt, Nigeria, CBP officers...
Stop the wind turbines off the Jersey Shore (Opinion)
We've been talking a lot about wind turbines in New Jersey over the past few months as Gov. Murphy continues to virtue signal to the radicals in his own party. We know from the federal government using decades of data, that using wind to power the grid is inefficient, costly, and less effective than most other sources.
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter
Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
WPFO
New Jersey woman braves night on remote Maine island and buys it
ADDISON (BDN) -- A licensed massage therapist from New Jersey was not put off by having to survive one night in an off-grid, one-bedroom house on Duck Ledges Island before qualifying to purchase it. That was what former owner William Milliken of Bold Coast Properties required of a prospective buyer...
Redditors who left NJ tell you what you’ll miss if you leave
People are fleeing New Jersey like they’re running from a burning building, or at least that’s what we always hear. But every time we talk about people leaving New Jersey, we get a pretty significant number of people calling in on the air talking about how they left and then came back.
Top New Jersey News for Wednesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. Some snow, but mostly rain. It will be a very stormy day. ⬛ Slavery reparation payments - NJ and DC now considering. NJ state lawmakers and Congress are both looking at bills that would study slavery and determine amount of reparation payments.
NJ man with striking outfit led Jan. 6 rioters through barricade, feds say
👮♂️ A Sewell man is accused of trying to push past a police barricade in the Capitol riot. 📱 The suspect is the latest addition to a growing list of New Jersey residents charged in the Jan. 6 attack. 🔎 The FBI is asking for...
2 failing grades for NJ in new report card on tobacco control
🚭 New Jersey improved its grade in one category since last year. 🚭 Advocates say there's a glaring hole in NJ's smokefree laws. 🚭 NJ and the U.S. have looked at banning menthol cigarettes. If you were New Jersey's parent, you would not pleased with its latest...
Important direct deposit warning for NJ workers
⚠️Scammers getting creative, using new techniques to try to rip you off. ⚠️ There are ways you can stop direct deposit scams. ⚠️ If you have started doing your taxes, what to watch out for. Now that 2023 is underway, some New Jersey workers are making changes...
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars
😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
Child perv arrested on exposure charge at Manahawkin, NJ Target
🚨 Police were called on a report of a man exposing himself. A convicted child sex offender was arrested in the parking lot of the Target store in Manahawkin for exposing himself, according to police. Stafford Township Police were called to the store on Jan. 17 for a report...
NJ Powerball jackpot slowly creeps up to $526M
💲 Wednesday's Powerball jackpot grows to $526 million. 💲 The last time the grand prize was won was Nov. 19. On the heels of one of the biggest lottery jackpots in US history, the Powerball jackpot has been slowly growing over the last few weeks. Monday night's drawing...
New study: New Jersey is a top rated road trip state
A new study ranks NJ as one of the best road trip states in the nation. The study finds NJ has 11.3 attractions per 100 miles. A new report finds one of the top states in the nation for a road trip is New Jersey. The Finn.com study ranks the...
These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K
The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey
🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
Abused & abandoned — NJ pup needs miracle
💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart-wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned property...
Concerns about COVID continue in NJ, but most reject required masking, social distancing
🔵New Jerseyans don't want to see masking and social distancing guidelines return. 🔵Poll finds 27% of New Jerseyans remain "very concerned" about COVID. 🔵People are less interested in getting booster shots. Are you concerned about COVID making somebody in your family really sick?. A Monmouth University Poll...
