ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Sponsors and pledges still needed for annual Polar Plunge

By Rex Smith
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhGNg_0kNLB7di00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The largest annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Indiana is just a few weeks away.

It takes place Saturday, February 11 at Metea County Park.

Anyone who wants to participate can register online or the day of the event.

Jake Pickett, the Fort Wayne Polar Plunge Chair, and Julie Burkholder from Special Olympics Indiana joined First News Sunday on January 22 to discuss the fundraiser.

Burkholder said their goal for this year is to raise $60,000, but are currently only at around $20,000.

“We need your help. So, come and plunge with us or find somebody to support,” she explained.

Anyone who wants to participate can register online or in person on the day of the event.

A minimum of $85 in pledges is required.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Weather delays opening of some Parkview locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Anyone who has an appointment Wednesday at one of the Parkview Physicians Group locations will want to check updated operating hours. Because of the winter storm, several locations will delay when they open. The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Blackhawk’s Sefton signs with Grace College

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian High School basketball standout Gage Sefton made his college choice official on Tuesday afternoon as the senior signed to play at Grace College. Blackhawk entered Tuesday with a 15-1 record and the no. 2 ranking in the 2A state poll. A six-foot-four guard, Sefton is averaging 16. 5 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Downtown Wabash is hidden gem

Just a short drive away is one of north-central Indiana’s sizzling secrets: Downtown Wabash. Over the past 20 years or so, it’s been reimagining and reinventing itself, and more than 80 local businesses have caught the vision. There’s a feast of history, culture, arts, shopping, and entertainment all made up of an eclectic community within the community, all within a span of two miles.
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Historic Huntington’s Milligan Block Celebrates Grand Opening Feb. 11

HUNTINGTON, IN — The organizers behind the restoration of the historic Milligan Block on Huntington’s North Jefferson Street have a lot to celebrate. The Victorian-era building dating back to 1883 has officially reopened as Silver Moon 3 Pub, a cafe style gathering spot with a menu of seasonal, light fare and cocktails, mocktails or other choice beverages.
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Goodwell introduced as South Side football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side football has a new man in charge, and he’s making the short drive north on Calhoun to his new job. Former Bishop Luers assistant coach Andre Goodwell is taking over the reigns of the once-proud Archers program that has fallen on hard times in recent years. A Harding […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Billups leads Dons to win over IUPUI

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Deonte Billups tallied 26 points while Jarred Godfrey chipped in with 22 as the Mastodons escaped the Hilliard Gates Sports Center with an 81-75 win against Horizon League cellar dweller IUPUI. The Dons improve to 14-8 overall and 6-5 in conference play. Next up, Purdue Fort Wayne hits the road […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Bulletin

McCoy: wary of winter weather

VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said late Sunday that area residents need to be keeping up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek, said McCoy.
VAN WERT, OH
WANE 15

York pours in 36 as Mad Ants top Maine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fort Wayne rolled by a heavy shooting afternoon from Maine to pick up a 133-119 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The Celtics took 52 three pointers (hitting 22), but Fort Wayne was 57.7 percent from deep themselves (15-26) in the win. Gabe York led Fort Wayne with 26 points while Justin […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Diedrich named MIVA Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball outside hitter Jon Diedrich was named the MIVA Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday (Jan. 24). Diedrich led the Mastodons to a 2-0 week with 3-0 wins over Missouri S&T and Harvard. He led the team and the MIVA with 5.00 kills per set with a .510 hitting percentage. He was the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Columbia City girls top Northrop, BD boys beat Blackhawk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 9 Columbia City took down 4A no. 5 Northrop in girls basketball while Bishop Dwenger bested 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian in boys hoops to headline a wild night in prep basketball across northeast Indiana on Tuesday. Columbia City bested the Bruins at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium 73-69. Molly […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Two EE’s delivers wine, apology to long-term care residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two EE’s Winery hand-delivered an apology, along with wine and chocolate, to the residents of a long-term care facility on Tuesday. The residents had been denied entry to the winery on Monday because they arrived in a bus. In a Facebook post Tuesday...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Party boats back on the agenda with a much-revised site plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Party pontoon boats are back on the planning agenda after responding to concerns about possible environmental impacts and the size of the operation. River City Ventures had originally proposed two buildings on 4.53 acres of the wooded southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy