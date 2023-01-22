Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. reservist who spied for China gets eight-year sentence
A federal judge has sentenced a former U.S. Army reservist to eight years in prison for providing China with information on people who could possibly be recruited to spy on the United States for the Asian nation.
KXLY
Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping. Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they’re tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery. What’s next, they wonder — are we going to be tipping our mail carriers and dentists, too?
KXLY
Patients Give High Ratings to Pre-Surgery Telemedicine Consultations
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Despite distance and occasional technical glitches, a new study finds that most patients like seeing a surgeon for the first time via video. The study was published Jan. 19 in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons. “We see patients that...
KXLY
Dietary Fiber Intake Tied to Incidence of Migraine
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Increased dietary fiber intake is associated with a decreased incidence of migraine, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Hao Huang and Kaiyin He, both from The First Affiliated Hospital at Jinan University in Guangzhou, China, examined...
KXLY
How added sugar is skewing US nutrition
Any consumer who peruses a food product's nutrition label before making their purchase decision is all too aware of how prevalent added sugars are—even in many household staple items, such as bread and cereal products. The Food and Drug Administration defines added sugars as "sugars that are added during the processing of foods (such as sucrose or dextrose), foods packaged as sweeteners (such as table sugar), sugars from syrups and honey, and sugars from concentrated fruit or vegetable juices."
Comments / 0