abc45.com
Winston-Salem Police: 63-year-old man Stabbed in Home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday at 5:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to assist Forsyth County EMS at 820 N. Cameron Avenue. After arriving, Upon officers say they found Archie Nash, 63, dead on-scene. The preliminary investigation by WSPD's Criminal Investigations Division showed that Nash was stabbed by a known...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Police: 71-Year-Old Man Shot on Dunleith Avenue
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday around 4:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting in the 500 block of N. Dunleith Avenue. Police say that 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside and an unknown burgundy vehicle drove by him, shooting several times. Degraffenreaidt was shot once, and is currently being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injury.
abc45.com
Police: Shooting on Autumn Drive Hospitalizes One
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Greensboro Police were called to a shooting at the 1600 block of Autumn Drive. Officers found one gunshot victim, who was quickly taken to a hospital by EMS. No suspect information is currently available, as this investigation is ongoing in its...
abc45.com
Greensboro Police: Autumn Road Shooting Victim was 8-Year-Old Shot in Bed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified the victim from Wednesday morning's shooting on Autumn Road as an 8-year-old girl. At this time, she remains in critical condition. Officers say the victim was sleeping in her bed when a bullet entered the room and struck her. This occupied residence...
abc45.com
Alamance County Sheriff's Deputies: Man Charged with Second Degree Kidnapping
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 1:00 a.m., Deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block Gilliam Church Rd. in Elon. After arriving, the caller said her daughter was involved in a domestic incident in a vehicle. After a description was given the vehicle was found nearby,...
abc45.com
FCSO: Woman Charged with Assault after Throwing Soup at Worker
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County woman has been arrested and charged with simple assault after Sheriff's Deputies say an altercation happened in Rural Hall. Tuesday around 6:30 pm, Deputies were called to an assault at the Mayflower Restaurant on the 600 Block of Montroyal Road. After arriving, Deputies learned a customer picking up her food became unsatisfied and unruly. As a result of her dissatisfaction, she threw hot soup at a juvenile employee. An arrest warrant was issued, as the suspect fled before Deputies arrived.
abc45.com
Greensboro Police: Graham Car Theft Suspect Caught
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With help from Greensboro Police on Friday, Graham Police were able to identify 23-year-old Ricardo Zyon Aguilar Baldwin of Durham as the man behind the car theft and shooting from last Tuesday. Baldwin still had the stolen Dodge Charger when he was arrested. Baldwin was charged...
abc45.com
Police Still Searching for Larkin Street Homicide Suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday around 5:00 a.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to an aggravated assault victim on the 1900 block of Larkin Street. After being hospitalized by EMS, 31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little, died from his injuries. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No additional updates are currently available, as this investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect description.
abc45.com
Three-car Crash Leaves One Dead in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Sunday around 5:00 p.m., High Point Police, High Point Fire, and Guilford County EMS were called to a major crash with injuries in the 2400 block of E. Lexington Avenue. It was soon learned that a Hummer H3 driving westbound had crossed the double yellow...
abc45.com
One dead, multiple injured in Caswell County shooting
Caswell County, N.C. — According to a spokesperson for the Caswell County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an address off E. Hughes Mill Rd. around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night following an argument that led to gunfire. One person is dead and multiple people are injured according to deputies. One...
abc45.com
Lexington Police: Two Hospitalized after Shooting, One in Critical Condition
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Sunday at 12:52 p.m., Lexington Police were alerted to a shooting near Winston Road at US 29-70. Police soon found roadway gunshot evidence on-scene. While investigating the shooting location, Lexington Medical Center called and said that two gunshot wound victims arrived. Police identified the two males as 25-year-old Shantae Mccauley and 34-year-old Dustin Archie.
abc45.com
Surry County parents charged with murder
Surry County deputies say they were called to Brenner's Hospital on January 6th after 4-year-old Skyler Wilson was taken for a medical emergency. He suffered severe injuries and later died on January 6th. The sheriff's office began an investigation. Detectives say their investigation revealed Skyler's injuries were from abuse by...
abc45.com
FCDTF: One Arrested with over $44,000 in Cocaine
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) officials made an arrest for Trafficking Cocaine. Earlier this month, detectives say they received information on 43-year-old Thomas Allen, of Winston-Salem, distributing cocaine around Piedmont Park. Working alongside WSPD, FCDTF conducted a warranted search at 2796 Piedmont Circle, where Allen was found.
abc45.com
Fire Closes Several Roads in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is currently working to investigate a fire that broke out at 2810 Oakland Avenue. As a result, a few intersections are temporarily closed to all traffic. This includes: Oakland Avenue at McManus Street, Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace, Spring Garden Street at McManus Street and Hiatt Street at Park Terrace. Motorists are asked to avoid this area for the time being. These affected roads should be reopened soon.
abc45.com
Surry County Sheriff's Deputies: Two Arrested on Drug Trafficking
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — On January 5, Surry County Sheriff’s deputies from the Narcotics Division and Patrol Division conducted a warranted search at 8548 West Pine Street in Lowgap. The warrant followed a month-long investigation for illegal controlled substance distribution. During the search, detectives say they located trafficked amounts of methamphetamine, stolen firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
abc45.com
Thomasville Dollar General Robbed for Third Time
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Public help is needed for Thomasville Police in finding the suspect from a Dollar General robbery on Saturday night. Around 9:00 p.m., Police were called to an armed robbery at the 1602 Lexington Avenue location. Employees told police a man with a gun entered the store, went to the counter, and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.
abc45.com
Randolph County Woman Arrested on Intent to Sell Drugs
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office's Vice and Narcotics Division searched the residence at 935 Teresa Way in Asheboro. During the search, detectives say they found and took in Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Suboxone and other drug paraphernalia. Pamela Beth McDuffie, 51, was also arrested and...
abc45.com
Truist Bank Robbed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday morning around 9:00 a.m., Greensboro Police were called to a robbery at the Truist Bank at 2835 Randleman Road. One suspect implied a weapon before leaving with an unknown amount of cash. There were no injuries reported from this robbery. At this time there is...
abc45.com
FBI seeking Information on Randolph County Substation Attack
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — In a tweet Monday morning, the FBI says they are still investigating the attack at the Randolph County EnergyUnited power substation from last Tuesday. They are also soliciting public assistance in the search for more information on the person(s) responsible for shooting at the plant.
abc45.com
Water Main Break Closes Lexington Avenue in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — City services is currently working to repair a broken water main on the 900 block of E. Lexington Avenue. Because of this service, Lexington is currently closed between Forrest St. and N. Centennial Avenue, and will be for some time. Updates on this road closure will be made after crews have evaluated the repair work needed.
