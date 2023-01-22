ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Rounds of snow into the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!!. Snow began falling across our area this morning and so far we’re seeing accumulations near 1.5″ to our east and south, while closer to Madison, just over ½ an inch has been reported. Flurries will continue throughout the whole area all the way through midday tomorrow. Possibly another ½ - locally 1″ could be seen in the next 24 hours. Afternoons for Thursday and Friday will range from the high 20s to the low 30s, then temperatures will only be going downhill.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and more cloudiness is expected to return. There are expected to be some breaks in the clouds at times, but not as much sun is expected as yesterday. Low pressure and a cold front will drive in from the northwest over the next 24 hours. A second area of low pressure will push by to south during the same time period.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties

VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Driver dies after crash with truck on US 12 near Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred near County Highway C at around 7:40 a.m. An investigation reportedly showed the driver was traveling west when they lost control of their vehicle and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

More rounds of snow on the way

The NOBULL CrossFit Games will once again return to Madison in 2024, organizers announced Wednesday. Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada. A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School. Madison woman, police remind people not to leave...
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-24-23 rollover crash knocks down power lines across hwy 151 in dodge county

Traffic was slowed following a crash on Highway 151 in Dodge County that resulted in power lines across the highway. The driver received minor injuries in the rollover crash shortly after 2pm Sunday on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road and was arrested for OWI. Power lines were damaged and laying across both northbound and southbound lanes of USH 151 resulting in the closures of USH 151. A semi and two cars were damaged by the power lines. Adams Columbia Electrical Cooperative responded for the power pole repairs which resulted in another closure of USH 151 while power lines were strung over the highway.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Sunshine Returns Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure drifting by to the south of here today will bring some sunshine back to the region. We will see clouds to start off the day, with a decrease in the cloudiness during the morning. Clouds will fill back in overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This front could trigger a few flurries during the evening. Clouds are then expected to hang around for Tuesday. By Wednesday, a developing area of low pressure to the south of here will move through themed-Mississippi Valley. It will bring a good chance of accumulating snow to the southern part of Wisconsin. Models are differing on the exact track of the system, but as of now totals will range from around a quarter of an inch north of Madison to around an inch and a half for Madison and points to the south. Another system will arrive on Friday and it will bring the potential of additional accumulation.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Snow covered roads Sunday morning

According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
nbc15.com

MPD investigating Jimmy John’s burglary on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a burglary at a Jimmy John’s on the east side. Officers were dispatched to the store on the 1700 block of Theier Road around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A manager arrived and found that someone smashed a window and entered the store overnight, police said.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in the Town of Jefferson, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, whose name has not been released, was heading west on State Hwy. 12 around 7:40 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle. The driver crossed into eastbound lanes where an oncoming truck swerved to avoid the vehicle, but the vehicles ended up colliding.
JEFFERSON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Brick with anti-police chalk messaging thrown through store window

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating an incident involving a brick with anti-police chalk messaging on it that was thrown through the window of a Home Depot store. Employees called police to the store on East Springs Drive after the window was broken, according to an...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy