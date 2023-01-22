This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. It's the start of the 2023 tax season, which means you're likely receiving important documents from your employer to help you file your 2022 tax return. If you're receiving electronic copies of your W-2 or 1099 forms, then you're probably ready to file your taxes online through TurboTax, H&R Block or another service. However, if you got those documents in the mail, you'll need to digitize them first.

