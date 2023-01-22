Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
obxtoday.com
2023 Albemarle Area Landscape School set for February 27
9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Using Native Plants in Coastal Landscapes, Rachel Veal. 1 pm – 3 pm Managing Warm Season Turf, Matt Martin. This year’s school is free; however, registration is required through our Eventbrite link. For more information,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Lost Colony Tavern celebrates a year of bringing flavors of the British Isles to Manteo
Lost Colony Tavern business partners and best friends Geno Seay and Jared Sadler are raising a pint to celebrate not only the new year, but also a successful first year in business. The downtown Manteo restaurant changed owners and names in January 2022. The space was formerly Full Moon Café,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Russia, OBX Pet of the Week
Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Russia. This sweet girl was brought into our care by Animal Control. She didn’t have the best start in life as she was used strickly for breading. Now that she is in our care she is house trained, loves her dog bed and loves attention. She is good with children and could go home with another dog. Watch this video to learn more about Russia.
Following the opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, we're clearing the air on Virginia's smoking policies for casinos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Bad luck isn’t the reason Orga Boone’s first trip to bet big came up short Tuesday. “I went in there and accomplished what I came to do, but with the smoke [smell] it just kind of pushed me out," she said. Amid the excitement...
Portsmouth businesses see opportunity in Restaurant Week, new casino's opening
Portsmouth Restaurant Week runs January 21-28, the same week as the opening of the city's new Rivers Casino.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Beach nourishment funding, history detailed at Rodanthe town hall meeting
A town hall meeting in Rodanthe Wednesday night drew more than 100 people to the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building and another 160 people virtually to hear a county presentation about erosion and beach nourishment and for questions to be answered. Dare’s county manager Robert. L. Outten made the presentation and answered...
outerbanksvoice.com
Parking restrictions enforced in Wright Shores Association parking area
The Wright Shores Association in Kill Devil Hills is alerting motorists that unauthorized vehicles in its parking area are now being towed at the owner’s expense. Wright Shores Association has been deeded the small parking area at the end of 5th Street adjacent to the upcoming Target, and the parking area behind the Jolly Roger restaurant. This is a Private Parking area for Wright Shores Homeowners only by annual dues and with parking pass permits. Any unauthorized vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense. New signs are being installed to identify the areas.
Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals at Virginia Aquarium for Valentine’s Day
Jilted lovers can bite back for Valentine's Day at the Virginia Aquarium.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Ocean experiments in Nags Head
A team from East Carolina University’s Coastal Studies Institute in Skyco worked with commercial vessel Tiki XIV out of Ocean City, Md. to replace two spotter buoys, which were deployed on each side of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The Tiki crew also...
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
New short-term rental bills could change the rules in Hampton Roads and across the state
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new bill moving through the Virginia General Assembly could change how short-term rentals are controlled across the state and here in Hampton Roads. Senate Bill 1391, created by Sen. Lynwood Lewis, would take away some power from city leaders to regulate short-term rentals that Virginia realty companies operate.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Janet Ann Russell
Point Harbor – Janet Ann Russell went home on January 21, 2023 from The Outer Banks Hospital after a short illness. Born in Baltimore, MD July 11, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Strennen Sr. and the late Vivian Amaral Strennen. Janet is survived by her...
WAVY News 10
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Moyock Girl Scout earns Gold Award
Girl Scout ambassador Victoria Burleson, in Troop 52 of Moyock, recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement and honor in Girl Scouting, by completing a Gold Award project she titled, “Mustang’s ‘FUN’damental Library.” Burleson became aware of the effects of the pandemic on literacy rates in her North Carolina community and took action to make reading more accessible for the students of Shawboro Elementary School in Shawboro.
Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai
The nurse practitioner, with almost 20 years of experience, noticed a need in her hometown. Like many rural areas, Gates County has no practicing doctors.
Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake reopens after closure
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake has reopened Monday afternoon after a closure due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages. The closure affected the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
Virginia Beach restaurant holds 'Pay What You Can' day to help people in need
CLTRE. vgn jnt in Kemps River Crossing created a special menu on Saturday with no set price, allowing customers to pay whatever they wanted, or were able, to pay.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 6 killed, several still hospitalized
Authorities say six people were killed in a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Registration now open for several Currituck Parks and Rec sports
Registration is now open for Currituck County Parks and Recreation youth soccer, girls volleyball, T-ball, baseball and softball. Registration can be made online, by mail or in person. Those with questions should contact Currituck Parks and Recreation staff at 252-232-3007. Complete registration information and online forms can be found at currituckcountync.gov/parks-recreation/parks-program-registration/.
Comments / 0