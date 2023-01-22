ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barco, NC

2023 Albemarle Area Landscape School set for February 27

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Using Native Plants in Coastal Landscapes, Rachel Veal. 1 pm – 3 pm Managing Warm Season Turf, Matt Martin. This year’s school is free; however, registration is required through our Eventbrite link. For more information,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Meet Russia, OBX Pet of the Week

Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Russia. This sweet girl was brought into our care by Animal Control. She didn’t have the best start in life as she was used strickly for breading. Now that she is in our care she is house trained, loves her dog bed and loves attention. She is good with children and could go home with another dog. Watch this video to learn more about Russia.
MANTEO, NC
Beach nourishment funding, history detailed at Rodanthe town hall meeting

A town hall meeting in Rodanthe Wednesday night drew more than 100 people to the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building and another 160 people virtually to hear a county presentation about erosion and beach nourishment and for questions to be answered. Dare’s county manager Robert. L. Outten made the presentation and answered...
RODANTHE, NC
Parking restrictions enforced in Wright Shores Association parking area

The Wright Shores Association in Kill Devil Hills is alerting motorists that unauthorized vehicles in its parking area are now being towed at the owner’s expense. Wright Shores Association has been deeded the small parking area at the end of 5th Street adjacent to the upcoming Target, and the parking area behind the Jolly Roger restaurant. This is a Private Parking area for Wright Shores Homeowners only by annual dues and with parking pass permits. Any unauthorized vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense. New signs are being installed to identify the areas.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Ocean experiments in Nags Head

A team from East Carolina University’s Coastal Studies Institute in Skyco worked with commercial vessel Tiki XIV out of Ocean City, Md. to replace two spotter buoys, which were deployed on each side of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The Tiki crew also...
NAGS HEAD, NC
Janet Ann Russell

Point Harbor – Janet Ann Russell went home on January 21, 2023 from The Outer Banks Hospital after a short illness. Born in Baltimore, MD July 11, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Strennen Sr. and the late Vivian Amaral Strennen. Janet is survived by her...
POINT HARBOR, NC
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Moyock Girl Scout earns Gold Award

Girl Scout ambassador Victoria Burleson, in Troop 52 of Moyock, recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement and honor in Girl Scouting, by completing a Gold Award project she titled, “Mustang’s ‘FUN’damental Library.” Burleson became aware of the effects of the pandemic on literacy rates in her North Carolina community and took action to make reading more accessible for the students of Shawboro Elementary School in Shawboro.
MOYOCK, NC
Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake reopens after closure

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake has reopened Monday afternoon after a closure due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages. The closure affected the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Registration now open for several Currituck Parks and Rec sports

Registration is now open for Currituck County Parks and Recreation youth soccer, girls volleyball, T-ball, baseball and softball. Registration can be made online, by mail or in person. Those with questions should contact Currituck Parks and Recreation staff at 252-232-3007. Complete registration information and online forms can be found at currituckcountync.gov/parks-recreation/parks-program-registration/.

