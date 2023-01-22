Read full article on original website
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
koamnewsnow.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone
NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE— The USGS (United States Geological Survey) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near the Missouri —Tennessee state line, Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. According to the USGS, it occurred around 2:53 a.m. The epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. There were...
KFVS12
Power outages reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported throughout the Heartland as a winter storm moved through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, January 25. Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds could be to blame. As of 3 p.m., thousands of customers are without electricity in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. According...
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
KFVS12
Fake money circulating in Caruthersville, Mo.
Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. A look at new business and events in the...
westkentuckystar.com
2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
KFVS12
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on Sunday, January 22. According to Sheriff William “Bud” Cooper, the remains of Butch W. Swofford were found in an unused portion of a warehouse.
Missouri to reclaim more than 10,000 acres of coal mine area
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says it will receive more than $5.8 million in new federal funding to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites across the state.
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
KFVS12
Mo. DNR receives more than $5.8M to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will receive more than $5.8 million in federal funding to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites across the state. The funding, allocated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is in addition to the $3 million the department has been receiving annually from the U.S. Department of Interior.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
krcgtv.com
Road conditions and snow closings on Wednesday, January 25
Several schools and organizations announced they were closed for Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler's Map shows some mid-Missouri roads were snow-covered on Wednesday morning. The KRCG Weather Team said the worst of the snow has passed. Have snow pictures to share?
KFVS12
Stolen van found at salvage yard
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee. Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van. Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage...
KFVS12
Missing man from Stoddard Co. found safe
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies say a missing man has been found safe. Earlier on Tuesday, January 24, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22 around midnight.
KFVS12
A look at new business and events in the next two months|Sikeston This Week 1/24/23
Snow was falling in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday night, Jan. 24. Legal battle continues over Illinois gun ban. Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News...
KFVS12
Cape deer hunt
Local business on being prepared for snowy conditions. Local business talks being prepared for snowy conditions. Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22.
977wmoi.com
Winter Weather Advisory Begins at 9pm Tonight for Local Area
Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Quad Cities IA IL 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 IAZ089-099-ILZ025-026-034-035-MOZ009-010-250415- /O.EXT.KDVN.WW.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230126T0000Z/ Des Moines-Lee-Henderson-Warren-Hancock-McDonough-Scotland-Clark- Including the cities of Burlington, Fort Madison, Oquawka, Monmouth, Carthage, Macomb, Memphis, and Kahoka 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly linger into the Wednesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
