Bitcoin hashrate is at an all-time high, and competition for block rewards is fierce. Miners’ revenue has declined, and the selling pressure may increase anytime soon. Bitcoin’s hashrate reached a new all-time high recently. This increase in hashrate meant that more miners are participating to keep the network secured and more decentralized. However, it also meant that the competition for block rewards was becoming more fierce and that some miners are likely to be pushed out of the market.

2 DAYS AGO