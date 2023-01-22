Read full article on original website
Bitcoin [BTC] forms a near-term bull flag; bids can be placed at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The bull flag indicated $24.2k as a target. The presence of a bullish breaker offered greater support to BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] noted impressive gains in January 2023. During...
Shiba Inu is expected to pullback here before a bullish continuation
A move above the near-term resistance and retest can be used to buy. A pullback to the bullish order block can also be awaited. Shiba Inu faced some resistance at the $0.0000123 mark over the weekend. The open and close of the Monday trading session could set levels to watch out for over the coming week. Traders can wait for a pullback before entering long positions.
Are Uniswap’s [UNI] high fees threatening the popularity of the DEX
High fees on Uniswap could lead to users searching for cheaper alternatives. Order flow toxicity and a decline in organic transactions on Uniswap could cause disinterest in the DEX. Uniswap [UNI] ranked third in the crypto space in terms of fees charged to users. According to Token Terminal’s tweet on...
BTC’s hashrate leads to rising tensions- Is mining industry at a crossroads?
Bitcoin hashrate is at an all-time high, and competition for block rewards is fierce. Miners’ revenue has declined, and the selling pressure may increase anytime soon. Bitcoin’s hashrate reached a new all-time high recently. This increase in hashrate meant that more miners are participating to keep the network secured and more decentralized. However, it also meant that the competition for block rewards was becoming more fierce and that some miners are likely to be pushed out of the market.
Exploring Litecoin’s [LTC] position as it looks to dominate the market in 2023
Litecoin’s bounce back is strongly supported by strong address growth. Whales offer support to LTC as sell pressure attempts to erase recent gains. Litecoin [LTC] was one of the top trending coins between 17 – 24 January, and for good reason. It has outperformed many top coins in the last few months, including Bitcoin [BTC] on key metrics, but what does this mean for its future?
Solana network grows in multiple areas: Are the tables turning for SOL
Solana’s NFT ecosystem witnessed growth over the last few weeks. Metrics looked positive, along with an increase in Solana’s TVL. On 22 January, Solana [SOL] re-entered the top 10 club after several tough weeks of price decline. Growth was noted in a few areas, such as market capitalization and its NFT ecosystem. For instance, Solana Mobile recently introduced the new Saga Pass Cards, which could help further grow Solana’s NFT space.
Curve Finance to increase pools with additional gauges on Ethereum
The whales on Curve Finance have requested for more gauges to be added to Ethereum. CRV was significantly overbought at press time and might be due for a price correction. Following a request from whale addresses on its platform, Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve Finance has put forward a proposal to add more gauges to its liquidity pools on Ethereum.
Will Dogecoin continue its bull rally? These metrics have the answer
DOGE was on the list of the top 10 most purchased tokens among the top 100 BSC whales. Metrics and market indicators were bullish. Dogecoin [DOGE] outperformed every other crypto on the top 10 list by market capitalization in terms of daily gains. DOGE’s price increased by over 5% in the last 24 hours, while the others struggled.
Tesla’s Q4 report: Position on Bitcoin (BTC) remains unchanged
Tesla has not sold any Bitcoins in the fourth quarter of 2022. The e-car manufacturer’s digital assets value has seen a significant drop compared to Q3. Tesla, an American multinational electric car manufacturer, has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022. The firm spearheaded by Elon Musk continues to hold the same position on Bitcoin (BTC) compared to its Q3 2022 report. The firm has not sold or purchased any BTC.
SushiSwap: Estimating the viability of a trend reversal based on these metrics
SushiSwap’s market indicators suggested a potential trend reversal. However, SUSHI’s on-chain metrics remained bullish. On 24 January, DeFiLlama revealed that the trading volume of SushiSwap [SUSHI] on Arbitrum was steadily increasing. As per the tweet, on 23 January, 44.6% of the total SushiSwap trading volume occurred on Arbitrum.
Apple to launch VR on Decentraland: Could MANA become metaverse king
Apple’s VR launch later in the year could set another bullish tone for MANA. Trading volume decreased, but so has selling pressure rationale. In 2021, conversations held around the metaverse and virtual reality were at their peak, even in the cryptocurrency space. This heightened talk was one reason why tokens like Decentraland [MANA] and The Sandbox [SAND] reached considerable All-Time Highs (ATH).
Investor Optimism Improves As Dow Settles Slightly Higher
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed slight improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday with the Nasdaq settling lower for the second straight session as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings. Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares edged lower on Wednesday after the...
Here is why MATIC traders can expect selling pressure to increase at $1.03
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $1.05 has posed stern resistance in the past two weeks. A revisit to the 12-hour bullish breaker and Fibonacci retracement level could be expected. Polygon [MATIC] saw...
Why Avalanche investors should maintain caution despite these new updates
Avalanche’s NFT ecosystem got good news as NAKAVERSE went multichain. A few metrics and market indicators were in sellers’ favor. Avalanche’s [AVAX] NFT ecosystem got good news on 23 January, which could help the network register growth in the field. Nakamoto Games, a metaverse ecosystem, recently announced that NAKAVERSE was poised to go multichain. They began by integrating NFTs with Dogecoin [DOGE] and would soon add other networks, including Avalanche.
Can ‘eco-friendly’ Polkadot gain public favor? This data suggests…
Polkadot’s eco-friendliness could positively impact sentiment. Upcoming developments and a growing number of stakers could also drive interest. According to recent data provided by PolkadotInsider, Polkadot [DOT] consumed the least amount of electricity compared to other cryptocurrencies in the market. This eco-friendliness could impact Polkadot and the sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency positively.
Could BNB suffer from FUD as mix-up causes bad press: Decoding…
A Bloomberg report has pointed out that Binance failed to separate users’ funds from collateral. BNB appeared to react negatively to the news, as minimal loss in value was seen. On 24 January, Bloomberg published an article detailing how Binance held users’ and collateral backing some pegged tokens. Per...
Polkadot [DOT] ecosystem’s weekly digest and everything latest
The latest edition of Polkadot’s weekly digest was released recently. Metrics and market indicators remained in DOT’s favor over the last week. Polkadot [DOT] recently published the latest edition of its weekly digest, mentioning all the notable developments that happened in the ecosystem in the last seven days.
Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
Litecoin whale activity indicates price reversal: Are your investments in jeopardy
LTC whales have started selling off their holdings. Open interest has been on a decline in the past two weeks. On 23 January, on-chain data provider Santiment warned investors that Litecoin’s [LTC] price may drop in the coming days due to an increase in selling activity among whales. According...
DeFi protocol GNS sees growth in trading fees – Will users make a beeline for it
Gains Network registered a sharp uptick in trading fees. The protocol’s native token was up by 7% at press time. Gains Network [GNS], a decentralized perpetuals exchange, was making rapid strides in the DeFi ecosystem. According to a post by Wu Blockchain on 24 January, Gains Network touched a cumulative transaction volume of more than $1 billion over the past week, recording a jump of around 78%.
