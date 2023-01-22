ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: Hong Kong pet rabbits enjoy bunny resort story

 3 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — In a January 20 story about a boarding kennel for rabbits in Hong Kong, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the rabbits were provided with “lots of carrots.” The rabbits were provided with plenty of hay.

