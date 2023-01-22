Read full article on original website
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's ClubSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas' Coyote ProblemNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Plans for second H-E-B location in Frisco to undergo further review
Frisco and Little Elm residents may need to wait a bit longer before a new H-E-B officially takes root in their area. An application for a conveyance plat for a big box retail grocery store with two drive-throughs, accessory gas pumps and a car wash has been withdrawn to allow for additional time, according to city documents provided to Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
starlocalmedia.com
What a Refreshing evening for a great cause! Donations pour in at inaugural Refresh Frisco/Little Elm Gala
On Saturday, January 21, at Verona Villa in Frisco, the Frisco and Little Elm communities came out in full force to support Refresh Frisco and Refresh Little Elm for its inaugural gala. The tables were packed, the donations were pouring in from the silent and live auction, and smiles could...
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
starlocalmedia.com
Kids, young and old, may love this indoor adventure park on track to be built in The Colony
The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to consider a proposed development of an indoor adventure park called Fritz’s Adventure. Fritz’s Adventure would offer over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor treetops which feature obstacles, including zip lines, suspension bridges, free falls, and a crow’s nest. Other activities include a multi-story ropes course, underground tunnels, secret passageways, laser mazes, a 48-foot urban climbing wall, rappelling, giant treehouses, multi-story slides, warped walls, and more.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
starlocalmedia.com
TxDOT provides update on I-35E Phase 2 Reconstruction in Downtown Carrollton
Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to receive an update from TxDOT on the I-35E Phase 2 Reconstruction Project. The I-35E Phase 2 project is a full reconstruction of the existing six general purpose lanes to eight general purpose lanes with auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps, a full reconstruction of the “grandfathered” existing two tolled managed lanes, and a full reconstruction of the frontage roads and numerous intersection improvements. The project goes from I-35E from I-635 to Denton County Line and is 6.39 miles long.
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekend
Visitors to a particular gas station restaurant just northeast of Fort Worth were always in for a treat. The Chef Point Bar and Restaurant, located within a gas station in Watauga, Tarrant County, looked like a regular gas station cafe- but it wasn't. Instead it served up five-star fine dining food that led to people across the country to visit to see what the fuss was about.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KOVACS, ELIZABETH, W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD;...
starlocalmedia.com
See how this Plano business owner brings something unique to his ice cream shop
Charlie Lin is a Plano resident and owner Churn and Bake, a new artisan creamery located at 2707 W 15th St suite C. His recipes tie in a variety of Asian flavors from his childhood, presenting them in a unique way. Please tell our readers a little about you.
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
starlocalmedia.com
Plano responds to two assaults, arson and more since Jan. 15
Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.
starlocalmedia.com
This Carrollton Librarian says she may have ‘the best job in the world’
Robin Low is the Youth Services Librarian at the Carrollton Public Library, where she is certain she has the best job in the world and serves her community through a variety of programs. When she’s not working, Low can be found spending time in Downtown Carrollton, listening to music, or reading.
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locations
Good news for lovers of Chick-fil-A in Dallas with the recent opening of a new location in downtown Dallas. Chick-fil-A has almost 3000 locations in the United States, including 140 in the Dallas Fort Worth area.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell ISD considers 2023 bond options, estimated at $310 million
The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Jan. 23 to receive a report and recommendation from the bond committee. The last bond was in 2016 and the district heard from the community to have this year’s bond not be so heavy-headed with staff, so CISD brought in Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies to help facilitate and assist with the bond committee work.
