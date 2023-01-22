ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Related
WIS-TV

Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County (LCSD) probationary cadet was arrested on Wednesday by Columbia Police officers for a traffic collision. According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. Investigators say 43-year-old Robert Garofalo drove off the road near the intersection of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

3 juveniles charged after shooting at moving vehicle in Winnsboro

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County deputies have arrested three juveniles for intentionally shooting a vehicle, and striking a nearby home in the process. Officials said the three produced guns and shot at a vehicle as it was driving near the intersection of Columbia Rd. and 2nd Street in the Winnsboro area.
WINNSBORO, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in North Main motel shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a Tuesday morning incident after one person dead after a shooting at a North Main motel. Police say the incident took place at the Coronet Motel, 6320 N. Main. Responding to a call, officers found an injured man outside the motel. EMS...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Crash Sends Richland County Deputy To The Hospital

(Richland County, SC)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent a Richland County deputy to the hospital. Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken to the hospital for treatment of an arm injury after the collision Saturday. She has since been released. Twenty-nine-year-old Gabrielle Wilson was charged with...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Smith pleads guilty to reckless homicide in 2019 fatal wreck

Tears filled the courtroom as one family sought justice and another sought leniency. James Anthony Smith, 33, of Aiken, pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 23 to reckless homicide in the death of 15-year-old Kaleb Hinckley. On June 22, 2019, Smith was driving home when he crashed into the vehicle occupied by Hinckley and his brother Gabriel. Kaleb died at the scene while Gabriel was injured.
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim

SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

