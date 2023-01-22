Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County (LCSD) probationary cadet was arrested on Wednesday by Columbia Police officers for a traffic collision. According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. Investigators say 43-year-old Robert Garofalo drove off the road near the intersection of...
AOL Corp
Teenage driver killed in crash identified by Lexington County coroner
A teenager who was killed in a crash over the weekend has been publicly identified by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office. Jackson Ryan Mack, an 18-year-old Gaston resident, died in Sunday night’s accident, Coroner Margaret Fisher said. The single-vehicle collision happened on Pine Plain Road, according to Lance...
wach.com
3 juveniles charged after shooting at moving vehicle in Winnsboro
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County deputies have arrested three juveniles for intentionally shooting a vehicle, and striking a nearby home in the process. Officials said the three produced guns and shot at a vehicle as it was driving near the intersection of Columbia Rd. and 2nd Street in the Winnsboro area.
One dead in North Main motel shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a Tuesday morning incident after one person dead after a shooting at a North Main motel. Police say the incident took place at the Coronet Motel, 6320 N. Main. Responding to a call, officers found an injured man outside the motel. EMS...
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
WIS-TV
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to...
iheart.com
Crash Sends Richland County Deputy To The Hospital
(Richland County, SC)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent a Richland County deputy to the hospital. Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken to the hospital for treatment of an arm injury after the collision Saturday. She has since been released. Twenty-nine-year-old Gabrielle Wilson was charged with...
WYFF4.com
SC man in car with drugs arrested after parking in spot without disability permit, police say
IRMO, S.C. — (Above video is the Tuesday morning headlines.) A South Carolina man who illegally parked in a space designed for people with disabilities was taken into custody for more than a parking offense, police said Tuesday. Police in the town of Irmo, about 12 miles southeast of...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies victim shot dead at R&B’s Bar & Grill
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the victim who died after being shot at R&B’s Bar & Grill early Sunday morning around 3:10 a.m. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Patrick L. Johnson, 38, of Columbia. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident,...
WIS-TV
Three juveniles charged in connection with Fairfield Co. shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three juveniles have been charged after a home was struck by gunfire reports the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 6:30 p.m. on January 2, a group of juveniles were on foot near the intersection of Columbia Road and 2nd Street in The Winnsboro area.
34-year-old man dies in crash after eluding law enforcement in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a crash while eluding law enforcement, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Matthew Laverne Holloman, 34, of Olanta, died after leading Florence County law enforcement officials on a car chase at about 4 p.m. Friday on McAllister […]
wach.com
Off-duty firefighter rescues man from burning Lexington County home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County firefighter is being recognized for his quick actions in saving a man from a burning home off of Boiling Springs Road in late December. Firefighter Zachery Pfentner is being recognized after reports say he ran to help a family after noticing...
WIS-TV
Lexington Co. coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Swansea
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has announced the identity of the person who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The collision occurred in the 1600 block of Pine Plain Road in Swansea around 8:30 p.m. in Lexington County. According to...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 1 in South Carolina
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on U.S. Highway 1, according to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the SCHP. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway 1 near Cherokee Drive, according to Pye. Pye said that a 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling south on […]
wach.com
Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
wach.com
Accused serial rapist connected to multiple incidents in Columbia arrested
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a man over the weekend who's accused of raping numerous woman in the Columbia area during a two-year span, with most incidents happening in the past few months. Sheriff Leon Lott said during Monday's press conference that the suspect,...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Smith pleads guilty to reckless homicide in 2019 fatal wreck
Tears filled the courtroom as one family sought justice and another sought leniency. James Anthony Smith, 33, of Aiken, pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 23 to reckless homicide in the death of 15-year-old Kaleb Hinckley. On June 22, 2019, Smith was driving home when he crashed into the vehicle occupied by Hinckley and his brother Gabriel. Kaleb died at the scene while Gabriel was injured.
wpde.com
$5,000 raised by Calhoun County School System for 6-year-old and 18-month-old headstones
The Calhoun County School System is raising money for 6-year-old Jessie Taylor McCormack and 18-month-year old Enzo McCormack. “It’s shocking to see this happen but then to know that it has happened twice in the same family. It’s just overwhelming,” said Superintendent Jose Reyes. 6-year-old Jessie Taylor...
abccolumbia.com
Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
