chamberbusinessnews.com
Commissioners’ decision in Southwest Gas rate case a win for Arizona consumers, competitiveness
I’ve said it before: policy matters. It’s no accident that Arizona sits at the top of nearly every major ranking of economic competitiveness, performance, and outlook. Over the last decade, Arizona leaders have worked to advance pro-growth, free-market reforms that have resulted in one of the most attractive tax and regulatory environments in the country. And job creators have taken note.
Homeowners can get up to $40,000 for their mortgage in Arizona
If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.
AZFamily
Arizona lawmakers consider eliminating rent tax, critics warn it could impact city services
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jose and Kayla Amaya are like a lot of Arizonans, struggling to pay their bills and pay the rent. “When rent goes up, it is very hard to pay the bills because it leaves less money for groceries, for gas, and other bills we have to pay for,” said Kayla. The average 2-bedroom apartment in Phoenix costs $1,615 a month, according to Rent.com. That’s up from $1,522 a month back in October.
AZFamily
AZ Dept. of Revenue unclaimed property auction underway
Creating a budget and analyzing what needs to be sacrificed is the first step. Major Valley events have our eyes focused in on law enforcement and security measures. Lawmakers looking to eliminate rent tax for Arizona families. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to...
yumadailynews.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country
ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to start being sent to California recipients in five days
California residents can expect to receive the final wave of direct payments worth up to $1,050 in five days. The Middle Class Tax Refund, which began in October 2022, sends out rebates via direct deposits and state-issued debit cards to eligible Californians and is designed to offer relief from increasing prices.
kjzz.org
Elvia Díaz: Eliminating grocery taxes would hurt rural cities more than it helps consumers
The Show regularly checks in with the Arizona Republic editorial board to talk about current issues facing the state and the region — featured in columns on the newspaper’s op-ed pages. House Republicans at the state Capitol are pushing a plan to eliminate the city sales tax on...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
AZFamily
Maricopa County officials counting individuals experiencing homelessness in Valley areas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is officially outpacing other states for the national average of individuals experiencing homelessness. Maricopa County officials are working together to get an accurate count and snapshot community by community to see the bigger picture. This count is, in part, to understand how best communities can serve the unhoused and what’s being done to address the problems that community is facing. One immediate way you can help is to volunteer with the Homeless Youth Connection here.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who Is the Richest Person In Arizona?
Ernest Garcia II is a billionaire businessman from Arizona who has made his fortune in the automotive industry. Garcia is the founder and CEO of DriveTime Automotive Group, the largest used car dealership chain in the United States.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 1 for setting thermostats to warmest temperature
Cold temperatures and higher energy bills have many Americans taking a second look at their thermostats this year. Out of all 50 states, Arizona ranked No. 1 for setting their thermostats to the warmest temperature during the winter, settling for a balmy 72.3°, with the national average being 70.2°.
ABC 15 News
State holds $2 billion to be claimed by Arizonans, some unclaimed property now up for auction
There is $2 billion worth of unclaimed property being held by the state waiting for Arizonans to claim. That includes items like rings, watches, old sports cards, and coins coming from old, abandoned safe deposit boxes. Some of the unclaimed items are being auctioned off during the state's once-a-year unclaimed...
Arizona Pauses Executions After Gov. Hobbs Orders a Review of the State's Procedures.
Arizona is halting executions pending a review of the state's death penalty procedures. The pause comes in the wake of a series of botched and mishandled executions—a pattern going back more than a decade. "It's time to address the fact that this is a system that needs better oversight...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names directors of regulation, gaming and state land
PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday named three more members of her cabinet who will oversee construction regulation, gaming and state land. Former Democratic state legislator Martin Quezada, attorney Jackie Johnson and economic developer Robyn Sahid were the latest appointees to state department directorships. “I have full...
foxla.com
Fireball Cinnamon mini bottles contain no whisky, lawsuit claims
LOS ANGELES - Fireball is under fire. A class-action lawsuit filed by a woman in Illinois claims the shot-sized bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations and supermarkets actually contain no whisky at all, misleading customers who buy the brand's bottles. They are often sold outside liquor stores for 99 cents.
Iconic Retail Chain Announces More Store Closures
As economic conditions continue to impact both businesses and the general public, several organizations have had to resort to drastic measures in order to cut costs and try and stay afloat, including Bed Bath & Beyond, which has announced yet another round of store closures.
How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new water supply
Underground storage may be a key for Western states navigating water shortages and extreme weather. Aquifers under the ground have served as a reliable source of water for years. During rainy years, the aquifers would fill up naturally, helping areas get by in the dry years. But growing demand for water coupled with climate…
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states
(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
