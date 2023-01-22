ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 4

Related
chamberbusinessnews.com

Commissioners’ decision in Southwest Gas rate case a win for Arizona consumers, competitiveness

I’ve said it before: policy matters. It’s no accident that Arizona sits at the top of nearly every major ranking of economic competitiveness, performance, and outlook. Over the last decade, Arizona leaders have worked to advance pro-growth, free-market reforms that have resulted in one of the most attractive tax and regulatory environments in the country. And job creators have taken note.
ARIZONA STATE
R.A. Heim

Homeowners can get up to $40,000 for their mortgage in Arizona

If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona lawmakers consider eliminating rent tax, critics warn it could impact city services

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jose and Kayla Amaya are like a lot of Arizonans, struggling to pay their bills and pay the rent. “When rent goes up, it is very hard to pay the bills because it leaves less money for groceries, for gas, and other bills we have to pay for,” said Kayla. The average 2-bedroom apartment in Phoenix costs $1,615 a month, according to Rent.com. That’s up from $1,522 a month back in October.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

AZ Dept. of Revenue unclaimed property auction underway

Creating a budget and analyzing what needs to be sacrificed is the first step. Major Valley events have our eyes focused in on law enforcement and security measures. Lawmakers looking to eliminate rent tax for Arizona families. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to...
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country

ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Maricopa County officials counting individuals experiencing homelessness in Valley areas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is officially outpacing other states for the national average of individuals experiencing homelessness. Maricopa County officials are working together to get an accurate count and snapshot community by community to see the bigger picture. This count is, in part, to understand how best communities can serve the unhoused and what’s being done to address the problems that community is facing. One immediate way you can help is to volunteer with the Homeless Youth Connection here.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 1 for setting thermostats to warmest temperature

Cold temperatures and higher energy bills have many Americans taking a second look at their thermostats this year. Out of all 50 states, Arizona ranked No. 1 for setting their thermostats to the warmest temperature during the winter, settling for a balmy 72.3°, with the national average being 70.2°.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names directors of regulation, gaming and state land

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday named three more members of her cabinet who will oversee construction regulation, gaming and state land. Former Democratic state legislator Martin Quezada, attorney Jackie Johnson and economic developer Robyn Sahid were the latest appointees to state department directorships. “I have full...
ARIZONA STATE
foxla.com

Fireball Cinnamon mini bottles contain no whisky, lawsuit claims

LOS ANGELES - Fireball is under fire. A class-action lawsuit filed by a woman in Illinois claims the shot-sized bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations and supermarkets actually contain no whisky at all, misleading customers who buy the brand's bottles. They are often sold outside liquor stores for 99 cents.
ILLINOIS STATE
azbigmedia.com

3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list

Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states

(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy