Battle Creek, MI

wkzo.com

After the dramatic rescue of a man trapped on railroad tracks, two Portage firefighters honored

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two Portage firefighters were honored by the City Council last night for a dramatic rescue that was caught on video last Friday. A man flipped his Jeep on its side on the rail crossing at Shaver and West Centre near City Hall and Fire Station #1 last Friday, after colliding with a compact car, just as a freight train was approaching .
PORTAGE, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo man killed in I-94 roll over crash at Beadle Lake exit

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was killed Wednesday morning when his vehicle rolled over on the Beadle Lake Road entry ramp from eastbound I-94. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post are investigating the crash which took place at around 6:45 a.m.. A preliminary...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Fire put out once, then rekindles at Paw Paw brewery

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire struck a Van Buren County business, got extinguished by firefighters, and then rekindled itself a few hours later. It happened early Tuesday morning, January 24 at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw on the corner of M-43 and M-40. The Van...
PAW PAW, MI
Fox17

MSP: Semi-truck blaze shuts down part of I-96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids troopers are working to clear the highway after a semi-truck caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. The semi-truck was found burning on westbound I-96 near 36th Street. Troopers say the driver was safe and escaped from the burning vehicle. Currently, the right lane on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man dies after crash involving semitruck

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
MASON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day

GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
PAW PAW, MI
WWMTCw

Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
PAW PAW, MI
wkzo.com

73-year-old man dies after being rescued from Calhoun County swamp

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 73-year-old man died Sunday night after he went missing for six hours and had to be rescued from a Calhoun County swamp. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say their deputies were dispatched at about 10:00 p.m. to the 19000 block of Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township after a woman reported her husband left the residence at about 4:00 p.m. to take a walk on the property and had not returned. A large portion of the property was swamp land.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Ezra Phillips found not guilty of murder in 115 mph car crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a 2021 Kalamazoo County car crash was found not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Ezra Phillips, 28, was found guilty on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Each count of operating while intoxicated causing death carries a 15-year maximum sentence.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

