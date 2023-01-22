ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Flower Mound sweeps team titles at District 6-6A swim meet

LEWISVILLE – Flower Mound’s swim team has been a force in Tony Arbogast’s four seasons as head coach. But for as much success as the Jaguars have experienced in the pool over that span of time, the one team that no one has been able to overtake is perennial state power Southlake Carroll. Last season, the Lady Jaguars cracked triple digits in the district meet. Flower Mound finished with 113 points. However, that was nowhere close to Carroll’s 234 points.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Plans for second H-E-B location in Frisco to undergo further review

Frisco and Little Elm residents may need to wait a bit longer before a new H-E-B officially takes root in their area. An application for a conveyance plat for a big box retail grocery store with two drive-throughs, accessory gas pumps and a car wash has been withdrawn to allow for additional time, according to city documents provided to Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
FRISCO, TX
TxDOT provides update on I-35E Phase 2 Reconstruction in Downtown Carrollton

Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to receive an update from TxDOT on the I-35E Phase 2 Reconstruction Project. The I-35E Phase 2 project is a full reconstruction of the existing six general purpose lanes to eight general purpose lanes with auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps, a full reconstruction of the “grandfathered” existing two tolled managed lanes, and a full reconstruction of the frontage roads and numerous intersection improvements. The project goes from I-35E from I-635 to Denton County Line and is 6.39 miles long.
CARROLLTON, TX
McKinney explores potential future for four downtown city-owned properties

The fate of four downtown McKinney properties was the subject of discussion during a Tuesday City Council work session. The city owns multiple properties downtown, according to city documents. That includes the development services building property, the current city hall property, a 82,005 square-foot parking lot and another 38,986 square-foot parking lot — the four properties that were the subject of Tuesday’s discussion.
MCKINNEY, TX
Kids, young and old, may love this indoor adventure park on track to be built in The Colony

The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to consider a proposed development of an indoor adventure park called Fritz’s Adventure. Fritz’s Adventure would offer over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor treetops which feature obstacles, including zip lines, suspension bridges, free falls, and a crow’s nest. Other activities include a multi-story ropes course, underground tunnels, secret passageways, laser mazes, a 48-foot urban climbing wall, rappelling, giant treehouses, multi-story slides, warped walls, and more.
THE COLONY, TX
Plano responds to two assaults, arson and more since Jan. 15

Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.
PLANO, TX
Coppell ISD considers 2023 bond options, estimated at $310 million

The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Jan. 23 to receive a report and recommendation from the bond committee. The last bond was in 2016 and the district heard from the community to have this year’s bond not be so heavy-headed with staff, so CISD brought in Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies to help facilitate and assist with the bond committee work.
COPPELL, TX

