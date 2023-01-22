Read full article on original website
Flower Mound sweeps team titles at District 6-6A swim meet
LEWISVILLE – Flower Mound’s swim team has been a force in Tony Arbogast’s four seasons as head coach. But for as much success as the Jaguars have experienced in the pool over that span of time, the one team that no one has been able to overtake is perennial state power Southlake Carroll. Last season, the Lady Jaguars cracked triple digits in the district meet. Flower Mound finished with 113 points. However, that was nowhere close to Carroll’s 234 points.
Plans for second H-E-B location in Frisco to undergo further review
Frisco and Little Elm residents may need to wait a bit longer before a new H-E-B officially takes root in their area. An application for a conveyance plat for a big box retail grocery store with two drive-throughs, accessory gas pumps and a car wash has been withdrawn to allow for additional time, according to city documents provided to Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
What a Refreshing evening for a great cause! Donations pour in at inaugural Refresh Frisco/Little Elm Gala
On Saturday, January 21, at Verona Villa in Frisco, the Frisco and Little Elm communities came out in full force to support Refresh Frisco and Refresh Little Elm for its inaugural gala. The tables were packed, the donations were pouring in from the silent and live auction, and smiles could...
TxDOT provides update on I-35E Phase 2 Reconstruction in Downtown Carrollton
Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to receive an update from TxDOT on the I-35E Phase 2 Reconstruction Project. The I-35E Phase 2 project is a full reconstruction of the existing six general purpose lanes to eight general purpose lanes with auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps, a full reconstruction of the “grandfathered” existing two tolled managed lanes, and a full reconstruction of the frontage roads and numerous intersection improvements. The project goes from I-35E from I-635 to Denton County Line and is 6.39 miles long.
McKinney explores potential future for four downtown city-owned properties
The fate of four downtown McKinney properties was the subject of discussion during a Tuesday City Council work session. The city owns multiple properties downtown, according to city documents. That includes the development services building property, the current city hall property, a 82,005 square-foot parking lot and another 38,986 square-foot parking lot — the four properties that were the subject of Tuesday’s discussion.
Kids, young and old, may love this indoor adventure park on track to be built in The Colony
The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to consider a proposed development of an indoor adventure park called Fritz’s Adventure. Fritz’s Adventure would offer over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor treetops which feature obstacles, including zip lines, suspension bridges, free falls, and a crow’s nest. Other activities include a multi-story ropes course, underground tunnels, secret passageways, laser mazes, a 48-foot urban climbing wall, rappelling, giant treehouses, multi-story slides, warped walls, and more.
See how this Plano business owner brings something unique to his ice cream shop
Charlie Lin is a Plano resident and owner Churn and Bake, a new artisan creamery located at 2707 W 15th St suite C. His recipes tie in a variety of Asian flavors from his childhood, presenting them in a unique way. Please tell our readers a little about you.
This Little Elm resident wants to leave ‘a legacy of transparency and integrity’
Addison Owens moved to Little Elm in 2020 and has been an involved community member ever since, finding community through his church and local organizations. He is a big fan of the outdoors, faith, and all things food. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Want to know what's planned for Celina ISD? Superintendent Maglisceau outlines vision for short-term, long-term growth
Celina ISD is 12 students away from reaching a milestone. Once 12 more students join the district, CISD will have reached 4,000 students, Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said Wednesday.
Plano responds to two assaults, arson and more since Jan. 15
Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.
Carrollton Police Department respond to multiple thefts, aggravated assaults, burglaries during the week of Jan. 15
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 22, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. Four aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included...
Coppell ISD considers 2023 bond options, estimated at $310 million
The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Jan. 23 to receive a report and recommendation from the bond committee. The last bond was in 2016 and the district heard from the community to have this year’s bond not be so heavy-headed with staff, so CISD brought in Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies to help facilitate and assist with the bond committee work.
Mesquite Police respond to 93 incidents since Jan. 15
Since Jan. 15, the Mesquite Police Department responded to 93 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. Six accounts of aggravated assault were reported in the following incidents:
This Carrollton Librarian says she may have ‘the best job in the world’
Robin Low is the Youth Services Librarian at the Carrollton Public Library, where she is certain she has the best job in the world and serves her community through a variety of programs. When she’s not working, Low can be found spending time in Downtown Carrollton, listening to music, or reading.
