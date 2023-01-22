Effective: 2023-01-25 21:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO