Mary Jane Springer, 92, of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 2, 2023. Born in Craig, CO, then later moving to Arvada, she worked many years in the hospital field and for the phone company, retiring in Special Services at AT&T. She moved with her husband to Ocala in 1987. At age 15 she was a pilot in the Civil Air Patrol. As an Overseas Operator she became fluent in 9 languages. Add to that Den Mother, PTA President and Union Rep. But most importantly to her, she was a wife and mother of 3 loving children who miss her dearly.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO