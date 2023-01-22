ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
FARMINGTON, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic McKittrick Farmers Mercantile of Montgomery County, Missouri surpassed turning 100 years old

A general store served more than staples in a rural community. McKittrick Farmers Mercantile is a historic commercial building located at 500 Washington Street in McKittrick, Missouri. It was built around 1897. It's a two-story building with a concrete foundation and brick walls. In 2004, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Click here for more pictures.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Documentary on German heritage, culture to be screened in Washington

A documentary chronicling the history of Missouri’s German heritage is heading to the big screen — and it will make its debut in Washington. According to officials with Missouri Life Media, the 90-minute film, “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” will be the focus of a dinner party event held on Feb. 23, at the John B. Busch Brewery in Washington. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online at MissouriLife.com/germandocumentary.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Conservation officials confirm sighting of mountain lion near Washington

Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc. Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Crews prepare for 'a pretty typical snowfall'

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Franklin County and the surrounding area starting Tuesday evening and continuing into Wednesday. The snow is expected to begin accumulating around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and continue through noon on Wednesday. Washington is expected to receive more...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy