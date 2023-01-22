Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 years
Back in the day, so to speak, general stores in small-town and rural America were the main resources for needs. People didn’t just go there for canned goods or fertilizer. They also went there for things like candy and ice cream, and local gossip.
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
Historic McKittrick Farmers Mercantile of Montgomery County, Missouri surpassed turning 100 years old
A general store served more than staples in a rural community. McKittrick Farmers Mercantile is a historic commercial building located at 500 Washington Street in McKittrick, Missouri. It was built around 1897. It's a two-story building with a concrete foundation and brick walls. In 2004, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Click here for more pictures.
MDC searching for mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County
State conservation agents are looking for an injured mountain lion that was struck by a car Monday evening in Franklin County.
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.
KMOV
2 killed within an hour in south St. Louis Tuesday; 1 man in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour Tuesday in south St. Louis. One suspect was in custody as of Wednesday. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota after a man was shot in the...
Washington Missourian
Documentary on German heritage, culture to be screened in Washington
A documentary chronicling the history of Missouri’s German heritage is heading to the big screen — and it will make its debut in Washington. According to officials with Missouri Life Media, the 90-minute film, “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” will be the focus of a dinner party event held on Feb. 23, at the John B. Busch Brewery in Washington. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online at MissouriLife.com/germandocumentary.
'I drank a fifth of tequila every day': Former alderman Boyd says he doesn't remember taking first bribe
ST. LOUIS — Starting Tuesday, Jeffrey Boyd will be known mostly as a number. It will come from the federal Bureau of Prisons, and be used to identify him for the next 36 months. For the past 19 years, Boyd has been known as the alderman of St. Louis’...
West Newsmagazine
Ellisville council rejects Seven Brew’s bid to the delight of Field Avenue residents
As the Seven Brew Drive-Thru Coffee proceedings developed, the Jan. 18 packed-house, Ellisville City Council meeting was far more reminiscent of a highly contentious court case. Following a 7-1 negative setback at the Jan. 11 Ellisville Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, Seven Brew needed a super majority verdict to win...
Friends of Bob Kramer say demolition of burned-out building prevented them from saving marionettes
People are questioning the speedy demolition of a building in the Central West End the day after a deadly fire.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year. And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional.
KMOV
Concrete contractor facing lawsuits for allegedly scamming people out of thousands
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri concrete contractor has been working under the radar for years and taking on new jobs despite a trail of lawsuits, a police investigation, and court orders to pay back tens of thousands of dollars. Dan Carbone is based out of Franklin County. He’s been...
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
Washington Missourian
Conservation officials confirm sighting of mountain lion near Washington
Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc. Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.
Now They’re Saying St. Louis Will Get 5 to 10 Inches of Snow by Wednesday
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service predict huge local snowfall
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
Washington Missourian
Crews prepare for 'a pretty typical snowfall'
A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Franklin County and the surrounding area starting Tuesday evening and continuing into Wednesday. The snow is expected to begin accumulating around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and continue through noon on Wednesday. Washington is expected to receive more...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
Chihuly returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden for 2023 exhibition
Dale Chihuly's work will be on display at the Missouri Botanical Garden in a magnificent exhibition that combines art and nature.
