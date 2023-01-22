ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

FOX2Now

Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns

ST. LOUIS — Missouri has many famous natural features, including the Ozark Mountains, the Missouri River, and the Mark Twain National Forest. World Atlas has compiled a list of the six towns they are calling the “best hidden gems” in the Show Me State. Bonne Terre. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Documentary on German heritage, culture to be screened in Washington

A documentary chronicling the history of Missouri’s German heritage is heading to the big screen — and it will make its debut in Washington. According to officials with Missouri Life Media, the 90-minute film, “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” will be the focus of a dinner party event held on Feb. 23, at the John B. Busch Brewery in Washington. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online at MissouriLife.com/germandocumentary.
WASHINGTON, MO
Missourinet

Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening

Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Conservation officials confirm sighting of mountain lion near Washington

Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc. Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.
WASHINGTON, MO
edglentoday.com

Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Opening Date Updated, Signage Approved

GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A location is getting closer to opening; Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the expected opening date is February 9, shortly before the Glen Carbon Village Board approved adding signage and interior barricades to help mitigate traffic around the new restaurant. Sign in to hide...
GLEN CARBON, IL

