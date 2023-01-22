Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
ST. LOUIS — Missouri has many famous natural features, including the Ozark Mountains, the Missouri River, and the Mark Twain National Forest. World Atlas has compiled a list of the six towns they are calling the “best hidden gems” in the Show Me State. Bonne Terre. The...
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 years
Back in the day, so to speak, general stores in small-town and rural America were the main resources for needs. People didn’t just go there for canned goods or fertilizer. They also went there for things like candy and ice cream, and local gossip.
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
MDC searching for mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County
State conservation agents are looking for an injured mountain lion that was struck by a car Monday evening in Franklin County.
KMOV
2 killed within an hour in south St. Louis Tuesday; 1 man in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour Tuesday in south St. Louis. One suspect was in custody as of Wednesday. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota after a man was shot in the...
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.
'I drank a fifth of tequila every day': Former alderman Boyd says he doesn't remember taking first bribe
ST. LOUIS — Starting Tuesday, Jeffrey Boyd will be known mostly as a number. It will come from the federal Bureau of Prisons, and be used to identify him for the next 36 months. For the past 19 years, Boyd has been known as the alderman of St. Louis’...
Washington Missourian
Documentary on German heritage, culture to be screened in Washington
A documentary chronicling the history of Missouri’s German heritage is heading to the big screen — and it will make its debut in Washington. According to officials with Missouri Life Media, the 90-minute film, “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” will be the focus of a dinner party event held on Feb. 23, at the John B. Busch Brewery in Washington. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online at MissouriLife.com/germandocumentary.
Businessman Roger Dierberg funeral happening Monday, Jan. 23
St. Louis businessman and philanthropist Roger Dierberg is being laid to rest Monday, January 23.
West Newsmagazine
Ellisville council rejects Seven Brew’s bid to the delight of Field Avenue residents
As the Seven Brew Drive-Thru Coffee proceedings developed, the Jan. 18 packed-house, Ellisville City Council meeting was far more reminiscent of a highly contentious court case. Following a 7-1 negative setback at the Jan. 11 Ellisville Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, Seven Brew needed a super majority verdict to win...
KMOV
Concrete contractor facing lawsuits for allegedly scamming people out of thousands
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri concrete contractor has been working under the radar for years and taking on new jobs despite a trail of lawsuits, a police investigation, and court orders to pay back tens of thousands of dollars. Dan Carbone is based out of Franklin County. He’s been...
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year. And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional.
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
Possible Manchester annexation vote happening today
The St. Louis County Boundary Commission could vote Tuesday, January 24, on an annexation plan.
Washington Missourian
Conservation officials confirm sighting of mountain lion near Washington
Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc. Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.
1 dead in crash at Riverview and Chambers in north St. Louis
A man died in a crash late Monday morning in north St. Louis while attempting to evade police.
Now They’re Saying St. Louis Will Get 5 to 10 Inches of Snow by Wednesday
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service predict huge local snowfall
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Opening Date Updated, Signage Approved
GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A location is getting closer to opening; Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the expected opening date is February 9, shortly before the Glen Carbon Village Board approved adding signage and interior barricades to help mitigate traffic around the new restaurant. Sign in to hide...
