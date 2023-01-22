Read full article on original website
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
Shooting investigated, body located near condominiums in Casselberry, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Police and deputies’ response to a shooting incident early Saturday in Casselberry turned up a damaged vehicle, shell casings and a body, all located not far from a condo complex, according to a statement. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Casper Lane, with...
Video shows moments during deadly standoff between man, Lake County deptuies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office released video Friday showing what led to a fatal shooting involving deputies and a man with a rifle and a handgun last week during a well-being check near Clermont. The shooting, which occurred at the 9200 block of Pine Island Road...
15-year-old girl takes plea deal in shootout with Volusia deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl involved in a shootout with Volusia County deputies in June 2021 accepted a plea deal Friday afternoon. Nicole Jackson pleaded no contest to the charges against her, meaning she did not admit guilt but may be sentenced as though she had. The...
VIDEO: DeBary man hid from deputies in swamp after peeking in woman’s window, officials say
A DeBary man was found hiding from deputies in a swampy area Thursday after he was caught looking through a woman’s window multiple times, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Steven P. Johnson, 29, faces charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without...
Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
Law enforcement swarms home in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood after chase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence swarmed an Orlando neighborhood Friday afternoon after a chase. A large contingent of Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Orlando police were in the area of West South Street and South Lee Avenue in Parramore. According to the sheriff’s...
Flagler County man who fended off shooting suspect receives life-saving award
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Paul Ibelli was honored by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, credited with fighting off a shooting suspect last November in a nightclub. “I don’t think I deserve it, I was just helping everybody out,” said Ibelli at the award ceremony.
Felon accused of using ‘fake’ deeds to take Volusia homes pleads no contest to fraud
Following a News 6 investigation into a property fraud scheme involving bogus deeds, a convicted felon accused of illegally taking ownership of two Volusia County homes pleaded no contest to organized fraud Tuesday. Javon Rendard Walden, 37, faces two years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation if...
Woman, 60, killed in head-on crash on SR-417 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on State Road 417 in Seminole County Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 8:10 a.m. on southbound SR-417, north of Interstate 4 in Sanford. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery...
19-year-old arrested in shooting near Cocoa gas station, sheriff’s office says
COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting near a Cocoa-area gas station over the weekend. Terrance Skinner, Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the shooting, which happened Saturday in a wooded area near the Chevron gas station at 600 Clearlake Road.
‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon delivery driver in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men were arrested after video showed them robbing a delivery driver in Orange County on Jan. 13, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they were flagged down by a witness after an Amazon delivery driver was robbed near the Caden Apartments complex along Americana Boulevard.
Woman struck, run over, killed on Goldenrod Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman standing in the middle of an Orange County road was struck by an SUV, run over by a car and killed, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on North Goldenrod Road near Chapel Trace Drive in Orlando.
New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
‘Fear into hope:’ Daytona Beach resource center for women with cancer gets results
Daytona Beach, Fl. – For many women dealing with a cancer diagnosis, the news can, of course, be overwhelming. Charlene’s Dream in Daytona Beach aims to help those women through their journey. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues school...
Crashes temporarily block lanes on State Road 408 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – At least two crashes Thursday morning on State Road 408 in Orlando blocked lanes of traffic in either direction, according to FL 511. A multi-vehicle crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. on westbound SR-408 near its exit to Mills Avenue. Traffic cameras at the scene showed police blocking the three rightmost lanes as cars navigated around the wreck. The scene was cleared and traffic was flowing again by 12:23 p.m., cameras showed.
Edgewater man agrees to plea deal in Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Volusia County man who was jailed for refusing to show up to court on charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. Howard Adams was arrested by the FBI at his home in Edgewater in March, 2021,...
Torchy’s Tacos 1st Florida location to open soon, 2nd coming in spring
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Texas-based chain Torchy’s Tacos is getting ready to open its first location in the Sunshine State and a second location will not be too far behind. The first Florida location is set to open in St. Petersburg at 2314 Tyrone Blvd. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a news release.
Burning brush to prevent fires in Central Florida
The Econ River Wilderness Area closes Monday. Seminole County said it will be closed for about two weeks as crews work to prepare for prescribed burns. During an interview on Talk to Tom, Allegra Buyer, the Natural Resources Program Coordinator for Seminole County said there are two main reasons for prescribed burns.
Ask Trooper Steve: Why do so many trailers have non-functioning lights?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why do so many trailers being pulled by vehicles have lights on...
