ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

15-year-old girl takes plea deal in shootout with Volusia deputies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl involved in a shootout with Volusia County deputies in June 2021 accepted a plea deal Friday afternoon. Nicole Jackson pleaded no contest to the charges against her, meaning she did not admit guilt but may be sentenced as though she had. The...
click orlando

Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Woman struck, run over, killed on Goldenrod Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman standing in the middle of an Orange County road was struck by an SUV, run over by a car and killed, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on North Goldenrod Road near Chapel Trace Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Crashes temporarily block lanes on State Road 408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – At least two crashes Thursday morning on State Road 408 in Orlando blocked lanes of traffic in either direction, according to FL 511. A multi-vehicle crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. on westbound SR-408 near its exit to Mills Avenue. Traffic cameras at the scene showed police blocking the three rightmost lanes as cars navigated around the wreck. The scene was cleared and traffic was flowing again by 12:23 p.m., cameras showed.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Edgewater man agrees to plea deal in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Volusia County man who was jailed for refusing to show up to court on charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. Howard Adams was arrested by the FBI at his home in Edgewater in March, 2021,...
EDGEWATER, FL
click orlando

Burning brush to prevent fires in Central Florida

The Econ River Wilderness Area closes Monday. Seminole County said it will be closed for about two weeks as crews work to prepare for prescribed burns. During an interview on Talk to Tom, Allegra Buyer, the Natural Resources Program Coordinator for Seminole County said there are two main reasons for prescribed burns.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Why do so many trailers have non-functioning lights?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why do so many trailers being pulled by vehicles have lights on...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy