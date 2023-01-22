ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ozaukeepress.com

New look signals new life for former car dealership building

THE FORMER Ernie von Schledorn car dealership on South Spring Street in Port Washington ihas been given a facelift and a new sign declaring the buidling the new home of Hollander Chocolate. The shadow of the former sign could be seen on the building last year when Hollander owner Doug Podzilni (inset photo) showed off his company’s products while announcing the move. Photos by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wiproud.com

Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field

HERMAN, Wis. (AP) — A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Driver dies after crash with truck on US 12 near Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred near County Highway C at around 7:40 a.m. An investigation reportedly showed the driver was traveling west when they lost control of their vehicle and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton Triangle back for second review

GRAFTON — The Grafton Plan Commission today will take up a revised concept plan for the Grafton Triangle, a proposed development that would bring apartments and commercial space to the triangle of land between Washington Street, 17th Avenue and Grafton Avenue in the village. The village of Grafton Plan...
GRAFTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Departments responding to barn fire in Newburg, WI

January 25, 2023 – Newburg, Wi – The Newburg Fire Department is on scene of a barn fire at 5917 County Highway Y. The call came in just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 25. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area so emergency vehicles can get through.
NEWBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week

GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
GLENDALE, WI

