Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Milwaukee moves to tear down Northridge Mall - by buying it
The city of Milwaukee is now attempting to take ownership of Northridge Mall in an effort to demolish it faster, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
Securing your truck's load in Wisconsin: How to avoid $124 fine
When transporting loads in the back of a truck or trailer, it's critically important to make sure all the items are secured properly.
ozaukeepress.com
New look signals new life for former car dealership building
THE FORMER Ernie von Schledorn car dealership on South Spring Street in Port Washington ihas been given a facelift and a new sign declaring the buidling the new home of Hollander Chocolate. The shadow of the former sign could be seen on the building last year when Hollander owner Doug Podzilni (inset photo) showed off his company’s products while announcing the move. Photos by Sam Arendt.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Construction of 2 chain restaurants on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Construction has been going on since April 2022 when the old Shell South gas station was leveled to make way for a pair of chain restaurants on the southeast corner of Paradise Drive and Parkway Drive in West Bend, Wi.
wiproud.com
Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field
HERMAN, Wis. (AP) — A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of...
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in Milwaukee
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Channel 3000
Driver dies after crash with truck on US 12 near Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred near County Highway C at around 7:40 a.m. An investigation reportedly showed the driver was traveling west when they lost control of their vehicle and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grafton Triangle back for second review
GRAFTON — The Grafton Plan Commission today will take up a revised concept plan for the Grafton Triangle, a proposed development that would bring apartments and commercial space to the triangle of land between Washington Street, 17th Avenue and Grafton Avenue in the village. The village of Grafton Plan...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Departments responding to barn fire in Newburg, WI
January 25, 2023 – Newburg, Wi – The Newburg Fire Department is on scene of a barn fire at 5917 County Highway Y. The call came in just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 25. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area so emergency vehicles can get through.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
Driver arrested in crash that closed US 151 for 7 hours Sunday
CALAMUS, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver Sunday after a crash that shut down traffic on US 151 for seven hours. Deputies were called to the area of US 151 just north of East Salem Road at around 2:05 p.m. after a report of a rollover crash. Crews arriving on scene found damaged power lines laying across...
CBS 58
Semi carrying 42K pounds of paper rolls over, shutting down I-43/I-894
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A semitruck rollover left all southbound lanes closed on I-43 and eastbound lanes on I-894 near the Hale Interchange Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened around 4:55 a.m. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver suffered minor injuries. The semi was carrying...
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
Driver crashes into Papa Murphy's in Hartford
A driver crashed into the front entrance of a Papa Murphy's in Hartford, Wisconsin on Tuesday. A TMJ4 News viewer shared photos.
On Milwaukee
And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023
This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
spectrumnews1.com
I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week
GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
