Eureka, MO

wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Public Works proposes lane reconfiguration on College Avenue

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s Public Works Department proposed some lane reconfigurations on College Avenue. In the plan, left turn and bike lanes would be added to the road from drew street to Richmond street. Appleton traffic engineer Eric Lon says, “As our downtown has continued to change...
APPLETON, WI
Missourinet

Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening

Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
MISSOURI STATE
KSLTV

‘Absolutely crazy’: Wind turbine in Wisconsin collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. “The...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

New look signals new life for former car dealership building

THE FORMER Ernie von Schledorn car dealership on South Spring Street in Port Washington ihas been given a facelift and a new sign declaring the buidling the new home of Hollander Chocolate. The shadow of the former sign could be seen on the building last year when Hollander owner Doug Podzilni (inset photo) showed off his company’s products while announcing the move. Photos by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Twisted Path Distillery offers distinctive spirits, recipes, and more

(WFRV) – ‘Life is too short to follow someone else’s path. Follow your passion and enjoy the twists and turns that result’ is the message they live by. Brian Sammons is the founder and distiller at Twisted Path Distillery, he stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at his Wisconsin business, plus a few drink ideas for your next get together.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Departments responding to barn fire in Newburg, WI

January 25, 2023 – Newburg, Wi – The Newburg Fire Department is on scene of a barn fire at 5917 County Highway Y. The call came in just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 25. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area so emergency vehicles can get through.
NEWBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Foot Locker closing call center in Oshkosh, laying off nearly 100 employees

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Just months after announcing the planned closure of a distribution facility in Wausau, Foot Locker is reportedly closing its call center in Oshkosh. According to a letter sent by Foot Locker, Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it will cease site operations at its Oshkosh call center. This will reportedly happen on April 28, 2023.
OSHKOSH, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

