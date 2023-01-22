ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

NBC12

16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening. Police say the victim showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are still working to find out where...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man dies in shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Richmond has died after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon. On Jan. 24, just before 1 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 3400 block of Maury Street near the Village South Townhomes on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead, and another is hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond Tuesday evening. On Jan. 24, Richmond police were called to the 2100 block of Kenmore Avenue for the report of a shooting. On scene, they found a man who had been shot....
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man wanted in Forest Hill Avenue armed robbery last week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man they say robbed a business last week. On Jan. 20 around 3:19 a.m., officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue. Investigators determined a man showed a firearm and demanded money...
RICHMOND, VA

