Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening. Police say the victim showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are still working to find out where...
Family reveals 19-year-old’s body found in Colonial Heights was shot multiple times
The body of 19-year-old Marcus James Johnson was first found in Colonial Heights in December 2022, his family now says his death certificate indicates he was shot multiple times.
Newly-released video shows how a crash scene turned into deadly police shooting
A judge has dismissed the case against a Henrico Police Officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a driver.
Juvenile arrested, charged with manslaughter in deadly Semmes Avenue crash
Richmond Police have arrested a juvenile male in connection to a crash on Semmes Avenue that resulted in the death of a teenage girl in November.
PHOTOS: Clothes worn by missing 19-year-old identified as body found in Colonial Heights
The Colonial Heights Police Department has released more details in the homicide investigation of 19-year-old Marcus James Johnson.
Augusta Free Press
Chesterfield County Police seek information on man reported missing on Monday
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old male. Jamel S. McBee-Evans of the 4500 block of Valley Crest Drive in Chesterfield County was reported missing by his family on Monday. McBee-Evans was last seen leaving his residence wearing a gray...
One dead, another fighting for life in related shooting incidents, Richmond police say
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating two incidents involving people who were shot -- one found dead, another found with life-threatening injuries -- that are believed to be linked.
nkccnews.com
Richmond man receives year in jail for distributing marijuana in New Kent
A Richmond man will spend one year in jail for possession and distributing marijuana in New Kent County. David Kenneth Eaton Jr., 34, received formal sentencing on the offense as part of Monday proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. During a Nov. 7, 2022 trial, Eaton entered into an agreement...
Man killed in broad-daylight shooting in South Richmond, police investigating
The Richmond Police Department investigating after a man was killed in a reported shooting on Maury Street in South Richmond.
NBC12
Man dies in shooting in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Richmond has died after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon. On Jan. 24, just before 1 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 3400 block of Maury Street near the Village South Townhomes on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found...
NBC12
1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead, and another is hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond Tuesday evening. On Jan. 24, Richmond police were called to the 2100 block of Kenmore Avenue for the report of a shooting. On scene, they found a man who had been shot....
WSET
Massive 13-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County blocks northbound lanes on I-95: Police
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash northbound on Interstate 95 near the border of Caroline County and Spotsylvania County Wednesday afternoon. Police are investigating rain as the main factor that led to three separate collisions, totaling up to 13 vehicles involved, officials...
Chesterfield Raising Cane’s officially opens for business
The restaurant opened its doors to a hungry line of chicken lovers at 9 a.m. sharp Tuesday, Jan. 24. Guests lined up outside of the doors starting as early as 6 a.m. to have a chance at the "Free Cane's for a Year" giveaway, a commemorative Raising Cane’s T-shirt and voucher for a Box Combo valid on their next visit.
Police investigating after man shot in Richmond
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646- 0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man accused of attacking GRTC bus driver, killing passenger, now in custody
A man accused of brutally beating a GRTC bus driver, and killing a passenger on board another bus, has been captured.
Chesterfield Police looking for wanted fugitives
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding two wanted fugitives.
Trial begins for Henrico officer charged in 2021 shooting death of Norfolk man
The trial for a Henrico Police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of a Norfolk man after a crash on Interstate 64 in November of 2021 begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.
After gun incident, Henrico parents sound off on student discipline concerns
More security measures are what Superintendent Cashwell is promising after police said four firearms have been confiscated from Henrico Schools in the past six months.
What we now know about his motive for killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer
When 14-year-old Dylan Williams shot and killed 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in March 2021, the community was left hurt, shocked, and confused. How could this have happened? Why did this happen?
NBC12
Man wanted in Forest Hill Avenue armed robbery last week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man they say robbed a business last week. On Jan. 20 around 3:19 a.m., officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue. Investigators determined a man showed a firearm and demanded money...
Comments / 1