New Mexico State

Most commonly seen birds in New Mexico

By Stacker
 3 days ago

(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in New Mexico using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch . Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 64 count sites in New Mexico. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here .

50. Bridled Titmouse

49. Lewis’s Woodpecker

48. Purple Finch

47. Sharp-shinned Hawk

46. Greater Roadrunner

45. Song Sparrow

44. Chipping Sparrow

43. Steller’s Jay

42. Gambel’s Quail

40. Red-breasted Nuthatch (tie)

40. Cooper’s Hawk

39. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

38. Pinyon Jay

37. Pygmy Nuthatch

36. Red-winged Blackbird

35. Black-capped Chickadee

34. Downy Woodpecker

33. European Starling

32. Mourning Dove

31. Western Bluebird

30. Townsend’s Solitaire

29. Hairy Woodpecker

28. Rock Pigeon

27. Yellow-rumped Warbler

26. Black-billed Magpie

25. American Goldfinch

24. American Crow

23. Evening Grosbeak

22. Common Raven

21. Bewick’s Wren

20. Cassin’s Finch

19. Eurasian Collared-Dove

18. Curve-billed Thrasher

17. Lesser Goldfinch

16. Ladder-backed Woodpecker

15. White-breasted Nuthatch

14. Canyon Towhee

13. White-crowned Sparrow

12. American Robin

11. Pine Siskin

10. House Sparrow

9. Juniper Titmouse

8. White-winged Dove

7. Mountain Chickadee

6. Bushtit

5. Spotted Towhee

4. Woodhouse’s Scrub-Jay

3. Northern Flicker

2. Dark-eyed Junco

1. House Finch

