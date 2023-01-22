Most commonly seen birds in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in New Mexico using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch . Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 64 count sites in New Mexico. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.
The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here .
50. Bridled Titmouse
49. Lewis’s Woodpecker
48. Purple Finch
47. Sharp-shinned Hawk
46. Greater Roadrunner
45. Song Sparrow
44. Chipping Sparrow
43. Steller’s Jay
42. Gambel’s Quail
40. Red-breasted Nuthatch (tie)
40. Cooper’s Hawk
39. Ruby-crowned Kinglet
38. Pinyon Jay
37. Pygmy Nuthatch
36. Red-winged Blackbird
35. Black-capped Chickadee
34. Downy Woodpecker
33. European Starling
32. Mourning Dove
31. Western Bluebird
30. Townsend’s Solitaire
29. Hairy Woodpecker
28. Rock Pigeon
27. Yellow-rumped Warbler
26. Black-billed Magpie
25. American Goldfinch
24. American Crow
23. Evening Grosbeak
22. Common Raven
21. Bewick’s Wren
20. Cassin’s Finch
19. Eurasian Collared-Dove
18. Curve-billed Thrasher
17. Lesser Goldfinch
16. Ladder-backed Woodpecker
15. White-breasted Nuthatch
14. Canyon Towhee
13. White-crowned Sparrow
12. American Robin
11. Pine Siskin
10. House Sparrow
9. Juniper Titmouse
8. White-winged Dove
7. Mountain Chickadee
6. Bushtit
5. Spotted Towhee
4. Woodhouse’s Scrub-Jay
3. Northern Flicker
2. Dark-eyed Junco
1. House Finch
