John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch Talk Complex Father-Daughter Relationship On ‘Night Court’; How Markie Post Felt About Revival
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals spoilers for tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court Titled, “Just Tuesday.” It’s been more than three decades since lothario Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) was on the prowl, but on tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court, he gets to experience what it was like to be on the receiving end of his sexy propositions. When we first reunite with Dan, we learn that the now reformed ladies’ man met a woman who changed his life. Her name is Sarah and she is no longer a part of his life. It is unknown if she died or if they...
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories
The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24 live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Riz Ahmed, who won the Oscar last year for Best Live Action Short Film for “The Long Goodbye” and was nominated for lead for “Sound of Metal” in 2021, and “M3gan” star and executive producer Allison Williams read off the names of the nominees in all 23 categories. The announcement aired live on ABC during “Good Morning America” and was live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the film academy’s main website, the nominations streamed live...
David Foster Says Son Rennie Is 'Finding His Groove' on the Drums — Watch the Impressive Video!
David Foster and Katharine McPhee's little boy is a budding drummer as he experiments with the instrument in a cute new video David Foster is proud of his little drummer's progress. Sharing a video on Instagram of his son Rennie David, 23 months, impressively exploring a high hat cymbal pedal while tapping on his drumset, the music producer, 73, wrote, "Finding his groove. 23 months. 🪘." Commenters marveled at the little one's early prowess with the instrument, which can be seen as Rennie carefully focuses on the beat while wearing protective...
Lisa Marie Presley had one request for her memorial service
Lisa Marie Presley didn’t want to be memorialized with tears and heartache. The singer-songwriter’s death on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 came as a shock to family, friends and fans, but Presley had already made her wishes known in the event of her untimely passing. According...
‘Blue Bloods’ Risks Losing Fans Over New Danny Reagan Storyline
Fans of some of our favorite primetime dramas tend to be a dedicated bunch, especially when it comes to rooting for a couple that they have been hoping to see finally get together. Shipping couples on our primetime shows is part of the excitement as TV watchers tune in regularly hoping to finally see some sparks begin to fly between two major characters.
The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin
“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”
16 Celebrity Graves That Are Honestly Just Very Interesting To Look At
Merv Griffin, who created iconic game shows like Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, has a grave featuring the line, "I will NOT be right back after this message."
A star-studded crime thriller that couldn’t have failed much harder corrupts the upper echelons of streaming
The star-studded crime thriller is one of the most reliable subgenres Hollywood has to offer, because few things draw in an audience quite like an ensemble stuffed full of big names playing both sides of the law to root out corruption at the highest levels. On paper, then, Broken City should have been anything other than the unmitigated disaster it turned out to be.
Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!
Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo
Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
Camila Alves McConaughey Shows Woody Harrelson Photobombing Daughter Vida on 13th Birthday
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey are celebrating another special family birthday, this time for daughter Vida who turns 13 Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey's little girl is growing up! On Monday, the mom of three shared photos from daughter Vida's birthday party during a family vacation earlier this month, celebrating as she turned 13. The photo shared shows Vida wearing a white cropped t-shirt, a lei and a flower crown as she looks at her birthday cake, unaware that behind her, Woody Harrelson is making a face at the...
Accused Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Scott's Story
The newest addition to Fox's lineup, Accused, boasts that its unique perspective tells the story through the eyes of the defendants. Many crime and legal dramas often center on the prosecution and obtaining justice for the victim's family, so this point of view gives the viewers a chance to weigh their judgment of the defendant.
New on Amazon's Prime Video February 2023: ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Harlem,’ and More
Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing back some of its original series for new seasons in the month of February, as well as a new thriller show starring some of our favorite stars. Sounds like a promising month ahead! But we’re still waiting for more of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which would be great rom-com fodder to watch during Valentine’s Day. Too bad we’ll (probably) have to wait for the warmer months for new episodes.The streamer will start out the month with a second season of Harlem, Tracy Oliver’s comedy series about four friends who graduate NYU and move uptown...
‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler attends Lisa Marie Presley memorial with Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler, who famously portrayed Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic, attended Lisa Marie Presley’s public memorial service at Graceland on Sunday. The actor and his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, were seated right behind the Presley family as stars like Alanis Morissette and Axl Rose performed tributes in honor of Elvis’ only child.
Oscar nominations 2023: Top Gun leads sequels surge
Nominations for the 2023 Oscars will be announced later, and it is likely that several Academy records will be broken. More sequels than ever could be nominated for best picture, thanks to new iterations of Top Gun, Avatar and Black Panther, among others. There is expected to be a particularly...
‘A Simple Favor’ Sequel: Premiere Date, Cast, Plot, More on Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick Movie
We love a good gin martini. The A Simple Favor sequel is currently in development, and leading ladies Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are expected to reprise their respective roles, Emily and Stephanie, in the next movie. The Up in the Air actress teased fans with a few details about her character in January 2023, describing how Stephanie has become “a bit more...
An All That reunion is set to happen with Amanda Bynes
Eighteen years after All That went off air, Amanda Bynes and other former cast members—including Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, and Lori Beth Denberg—are reuniting at '90s Con from March 17 to 19. "I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates," the actress said, "and meet the fans...
