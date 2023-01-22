Read full article on original website
James Carroll
3d ago
get the next guy who won't hang any banners. two cleanest places in Morgantown, the rafters and the trophy case. nothing in either.
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
voiceofmotown.com
Someone in Morgantown Has to Make the Tough Decisions Eventually
Sitting at 11-8 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play, it’s hard to find anything good about the WVU Men’s Basketball team right now. Despite a 10-2 start, dropping six of the last seven games has really brewed a lot of turmoil amongst Mountaineer fans. The 1.8 million West Virginians that support the Old Gold and Blue want answers and they want them now.
WVU knows what it wants ... but will the Mountaineers get it?
West Virginia basketball has some pretty basic goals to win at a place where visitors often struggle and to do something the program hasn't done in nearly two years. "We need to play with more discipline and more poise," said assistant coach Josh Eilert, who prepared the counting report for the 7 p.m. road game against Texas Tech. "Those are general terms. For example, discipline. Let's not foul 30 feet from the basket and put them at the line three consecutive times. Let's make them make a tough shot. If they make a tough shot and beat us, it is what it is and we tip our cap to them. Otherwise, why just send them to the line and just put more pressure on our offense to score every single possession?
voiceofmotown.com
Former Mountaineer Commits to Play For Dana Holgorsen
West Virginia Tight End Mike O’Laughlin entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2022 season. After having another year cut short by injury, the Illinois native felt that it was in his best interest to move on. O’Laughlin, who caught 37 passes for 292 yards and one touchdown during...
Huggins Hints at a Bigger Role for James Okonkwo
The young big has given West Virginia some quality minutes lately.
WBOY
Fatorma Mulbah signs with WVU Football
West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Fatorma Mulbah, a 6-3, 296-pound, defensive lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Penn State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Fatorma Mulbah, Jr., DL, 6-3, 296, Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Township/Penn State.
MAILBAG: Huggs' Future, Turnovers Compared to Previous Years, Toussaint's Minutes + More
Answering this week's questions from the fans.
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Penn State Defensive Line Transfer
The Mountaineers add a big piece up front.
Pitt Named One of ACC's Winners in Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers made a splash when they added Phil Jurkovec from Boston College.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
WDTV
28 bands set to attend worldwide band competition in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The World Association of Marching Show Bands, or WAMSB, is only six months away from being held in downtown Buckhannon. Event officials said the 2023 competition will feature 28 bands from 18 countries with thousand of visitors set to visit the city. The competition will take...
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
‘One of Nashville’s hottest rising acts’ coming to Weston
Stonewall Resort in Lewis County announced that a rising country artist will be performing at the resort next month.
West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
wvu.edu
WVU early education experts explain why legislation adding classroom assistants has big potential
West Virginia University experts on early childhood classroom assistant teachers, or ECCATs, are available to discuss how legislation making its way through the West Virginia Statehouse would affect students and educators. The state House of Delegates is considering HB 2003 which would fund ECCATs for classrooms in grades 1-3. The...
WTRF
Longhorn Steakhouse officially opens in The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most anticipated new businesses at The Highlands is finally open. Dozens of area first responders and law enforcement officials were on hand Tuesday as the Longhorn Steakhouse celebrated their opening. Restaurant staff and management held a lasso cutting just before doors opened to the public.
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
WDTV
Morgantown residents concerned about rising violent crime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent string of gun crimes in Morgantown has some residents and students concerned it may be a dangerous trend. The latest of these crimes involves someone being shot late Monday night on Grant Ave. Morgantown police are currently investigating this incident. Grant Ave. is a...
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Graduate, City Business Owner, Jenna Robey, Files for Judge Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Division 3
Harrison County Attorney, Jenna Robey, has announced her candidacy for Judge Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Division 3 after filing for the position in Charleston. Robey is a 2008 graduate of Marshall University and a 2012 graduate from West Virginia University College of Law. She was born and raised in Harrison County where she still resides with her husband Matt, and their family. She is also a graduate of Bridgeport High School.
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Grad, Church Leader, Decades-Long Volunteer on Election Front, Charlotte Davidson Soles, Passes
Charlotte Davidson Soles of Barrackville died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the home of her daughter and caregiver, Deborah Soles Shaver. She was born at the family home in Worthington, WV, on April 16, 1931, to Parker Alton and Helen (Davis) Davidson. After spending her childhood first in Worthington then...
Marion County BOE adds new measures for school safety
Marion County is testing and adding extra lines of defense to keep their schools safe, including new weapons detectors and emergency equipment lockers.
